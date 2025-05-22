Việt Nam exported 195,600 tonnes of cashew nuts in four months

HÀ NỘI — In the first four months of this year, Việt Nam exported 195,600 tonnes of cashew nuts, worth US$1.33 billion, according to the General Department of Customs.

This represents a 10 per cent decrease in volume, but a 14.4 per cent increase in value compared to the same period in 2024.

In April alone, Việt Nam exported 73,410 tonnes of cashew nuts, up 31.5 per cent in volume and 28.6 per cent in value compared to March and up 9.6 per cent in volume and 37.9 per cent in value year-on-year.

Export prices for cashew nuts have grown significantly compared to last year's period.

For the first four months of this year, the average export price reached $6,817 per tonne, up 27.1 per cent over the same period last year.

In terms of market structure, China, the US, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Germany were the top five export markets for Vietnamese cashew nuts in April.

China became Việt Nam’s largest export market for cashew nuts. It recorded the highest growth during the month, with 23,750 tonnes worth $149.1 million. This figure showed a sharp increase of 126.7 per cent in volume and 129.8 per cent in value compared to March.

Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Cashew Association (VINACAS), Bạch Khánh Nhựt, said that in 2025, the cashew industry aims to achieve exports exceeding $4.5 billion. To achieve this goal, the industry will focus on three pillars: improving product quality, diversifying markets and strengthening trade promotion.

In 2023, VINACAS’s trade promotion delegation visited Japan, which is considered an emerging market. In 2024, the delegation went to China and this year, trade promotion activities are expected to take place in September in Australia.

Vietnamese cashew enterprises are also paying close attention to the Middle East market, particularly the UAE. It is seen as a reputable trading hub for agricultural products in the region. Many Vietnamese cashew enterprises participate in the GoodFood Fair held in the UAE every February to seek cooperation opportunities and look for market expansion.

To successfully penetrate this potential market, the key prerequisite is for Vietnamese businesses to proactively enhance their production processes and product quality, according to Nhựt.

It is essential to regularly update information from the Middle Eastern market to promptly adjust and meet specific requirements and standards.

When entering new markets, there is always a risk of being taken advantage of or scammed. Vietnamese businesses must remain highly cautious.

VINACAS will act as a bridge, supporting connections with trade counsellors and Vietnamese embassies in Middle Eastern countries. It aims to gather and provide information about trustworthy partners and minimise potential risks for businesses. — BIZHUB/VNS