Vietnamese Goods Week 2024 opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – The ‘Made in Vietnam 2024’ Goods Week, with 150-170 booths, has attracted more than one hundred businesses from 30 localities across the country, marking a significant event in the promotion of Vietnamese-made products.

The event, organised by the Hà Nội Promotion Agency (HPA), is taking place at Park City, Hà Đông, from December 20-24.

The event showcases a wide variety of Vietnamese products, including agricultural goods, food and beverages, handicrafts, gifts and regional specialties. It also features a selection of OCOP (One Commune - One Product) items and products from traditional villages, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the rich diversity of Việt Nam’s craftsmanship and local flavours.

In addition, the event features an exhibition area for export-oriented products and a dedicated culinary space.

HPA Deputy Director Bùi Duy Quang emphasised the importance of the ‘Made in Vietnam 2024’ Goods Week in celebrating Việt Nam’s cultural heritage and regional identities. The event serves as a platform to promote traditional handicrafts, local specialties and the tourism potential of Hà Nội.

Quang noted that the week-long event is not only a commercial opportunity but also a place for showcasing Việt Nam’s diverse culture to both locals and international visitors.

He hightlighted the event’s broader goals, including the intention to establish it as an annual event that supports trade promotion, regional economic development and the preservation of cultural heritage.

By strengthening the connection between trade and tourism, the event aims to boost the local economy and enhance Hà Nội’s status as a key destination for both business and tourism.

Through this event, it also helps connect distributors, shopping centres, supermarkets, wholesale markets and e-commerce platforms, allowing them to engage directly with participating businesses.

This provides an opportunity to explore products, assess production capacity and identify potential suppliers for distribution networks. Additionally, it facilitates negotiations, the signing of partnership agreements and contracts for product supply and consumption.

Promoting regional products

Businesses from various regions have brought their agricultural products to Hà Nội, seeking to promote their local specialties.

A representative from Sơn La Province’s Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, Lưu Thị Thu Hiền said: “Our goal is to connect trade and promote the province’s signature products, as well as high-quality OCOP products, to the people in Hà Nội. We want to ensure that consumers have access to quality products and also aim to connect businesses and cooperatives that wish to use or sell these goods."

To expand the market for local products, the Centre plans to participate in more programmes related to food and agricultural products.

“In recent years, Sơn La has focused heavily on promoting agricultural goods for the local community. Looking ahead, the Centre’s goal for 2025 is to engage in all programmes related to food and agricultural products. This will help us provide a platform for local cooperatives, offering them a centralised point to sell their products and reach a wider market,” Hiền said.

The Thiên Lâm Cooperative from Tuyên Quang Province brought a variety of local specialties to the event, including wild boar sausages and mountain-grown rice. This presents a valuable opportunity for the Cooperative to introduce Tuyên Quang’s unique products to consumers in Hà Nội, while also gaining access to modern retail networks for product distribution.

Nhữ Quốc Cường, head of the cooperative, said: “We hope for more Vietnamese products week to help businesses from Tuyên Quang promote their local specialties and reach the Hà Nội market.”

Strengthening domestic consumption

The efforts are being made to strengthen the promotion of locally produced products in Việt Nam to stimulate domestic consumption, increase overall retail sales and stabilise the market, particularly during the year-end period.

This also aims to raise consumer awareness and confidence in the quality and brand of Vietnamese products, effectively supporting the campaign 'Vietnamese People Prioritise Vietnamese Goods'.

Visitors, both domestic and international, have expressed great enthusiasm for the event. Jonathan Finnegan, from South Africa, praised the Vietnamese products, saying: "The products displayed here are very interesting and diverse, ranging from food and beverages to decorations. Vietnamese goods are of excellent quality and the agricultural products are fresh and clean. What sets Vietnamese products apart is their high quality and health benefits, which is why I have so much confidence in them."

Local attendees also shared their appreciation for Vietnamese products. Local Nguyễn Khánh Vân said: "I bought Cao Bằng black jelly and rice rolls. I always prioritise and use Vietnamese products because these items give me confidence in their quality."

As part of the event, there will also be culinary activities, a tea ceremony space and a traditional craft experience area.

Similarly, during December 26-29, at the Sơn Tây ancient citadel pedestrian street, the HPA, in collaboration with Sơn Tây Town, will organise the ‘Made in Vietnam 2024’ Goods Week, with approximately 150 booths. VNS