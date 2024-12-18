PM welcomes US aerospace, defence, security enterprises

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received a delegation of aerospace, defence and security companies under the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by USABC Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director Brian McFeeters and President and CEO of I.M. Systems Group Imelda Martin-Hum, comprises representatives from industry giants such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Bell Textron, A2G (Air to Ground), AeroVironment, Atmo, Blue Halo, IMSG, Loading Republic, Oliver Wyman, Realtime Robotics, R-MOR, and Stick Rudder Enterprises.

They are in Việt Nam for the second Việt Nam International Defence Expo held by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, as part of celebrations for the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22).

PM Chính said the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established just a year ago, has continued to deepen and yield substantial results. He noted that bilateral political relations are at their best since the normalisation of relations in 1995, with both countries eagerly preparing for the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year. Economic, trade and investment cooperation remain pivotal drivers of this bilateral relationship.

As Việt Nam sets its sights on double-digit annual growth and explores emerging industries such as aerospace, aviation, maritime and underground spaces, he believed that the vision and direction of US companies align well with Việt Nam's strategic goals and trends.

He urged the USABC and US firms to collaborate closely with Vietnamese agencies, organisations, and enterprises to enhance cooperation in trade, technology transfer, investment, and manufacturing. Additionally, he stressed the importance of training a quality workforce for emerging industries, improving smart governance capabilities, and providing financial support.

The host proposed expanding existing cooperation areas and seizing new opportunities in a spirit of harmonising benefits and sharing risks.

Việt Nam is committed to ensuring the legal and legitimate rights and interests of investors, while also maintaining an environment for peace, stability, cooperation and development, he said, adding that the Vietnamese Government is ready to listen and engage in dialogue to address any arising issues and improve the business environment, thus offering all possible support to US firms seeking success in Vietnam.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese PM suggested that the USABC and US firms advocate for the US Government to strengthen sustainable economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries. He also called for the US recognition of Việt Nam as a market economy and the removal of Vietnam from the list of countries with restrictions on hi-tech exports.

McFeeters, for his part, praised the expo as an opportunity for US corporations to engage with Vietnamese defence industry agencies, organisations and businesses.

Affirming the vast potential of bilateral coordination, the guests wished to continue upholding their role as a bridge between the two nations, expand collaboration with Vietnamese partners, ultimately making the bilateral relationship more effective and substantive. — VNS