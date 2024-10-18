VIB launches card design on demand powered by Gen AI technology

HCM CITY— Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has announced the official launch of its Card Design On Demand, powered by Fiza x Zalo AI's Generative AI (Gen AI) technology.

VIB said in a statement that this represents a significant breakthrough in its strategic roadmap to lead the market in delivering personalised customer experiences. This allows clients to showcase their distinctive style and personal brand through customised credit card designs.

Head of VIB’s Card Division, Tường Nguyễn, said: “With the Card Design On Demand, we are proud to offer an unlimited creative platform where customers can express their identity and personality through their credit card.

"This innovative feature is not only a cutting-edge extension of our card offerings but also a testament to VIB’s leadership in adopting modern technology to meet the evolving, unique needs of our clients in Việt Nam’s card market.”

Limitless creativity with Gen AI

With the introduction of the Card Design On Demand, customers can now design their unique credit cards, tailored to reflect their personal aesthetics and individual preferences. By accessing https://carddesign.vib.com.vn, customers are presented with two distinct and engaging design options.

The Gen AI allows customers to upload personal images or capture new ones and transform these images into various artistic styles, ranging from playful chibi designs to sophisticated artworks.

Customers can also choose from an extensive selection of curated design templates provided by VIB, covering a wide range of themes and aesthetics to cater to diverse personal tastes.

For customers who view every transaction as a step closer to their goals, with themes like Success, Prosperity, Fortune, Achievement, and Luck.

At the same time, customers who seek an adventurous journey with each card use, featuring iconic landmarks such as Bitexco Tower, Lâm Viên Square, Keangnam Landmark Tower, Đà Nẵng Administrative Centre and Lotte Center Hanoi.

For customers who want to assert their image and remind themselves with each card transaction that they are a Risk Taker, Enjoyer, Saver, or Investor, enabling them to enjoy financial privileges in their unique way.

Those who prefer designs that reflect sophistication and exclusivity embody VIB’s leadership in the card market with five premium design versions and a stylised VIB logo symbolising growth and sustainable development.

From now until October 31, all existing and new VIB credit cardholders can experience the Card Design On Demand completely free of charge.

As of September 2024, VIB has 800,000 credit cards in circulation, a ninefold increase over the past six years.

From 2018 to 2023, VIB credit card spending has grown more than 11 times, with total spend reaching US$4 billion in 2023, placing it among the top banks in Mastercard’s rankings for Việt Nam.

Pioneering personalisation through advanced technology, tailored solutions

VIB has been a leader in driving credit card personalisation trends with the introduction of the Super Card, which allows customers to select various features, from reward points and cashback, to preferred spending categories, card number, statement date and minimum payment amounts all customisable to suit individual needs. This level of flexibility has been a game-changer in how customers engage with and use credit cards in Việt Nam.

Following this, the bank further expanded its offerings, enabling customers to choose their statement date, set minimum payment amounts, automate payments and adjust transaction limits directly in the MyVIB app for all cardholders. Specifically, Cash Back and Family Link cardholders can also select and modify their cashback categories.

Through the integration of Gen AI technology and individual creativity, VIB continues to innovate and apply cutting-edge technology to enhance the experience of credit cardholders. With the launch of the Card Design On Demand, VIB customers can now not only customise the functionality of their credit cards but also personalise their appearance.

VIB’s continuous efforts to innovate have allowed customers to maximise the benefits of the bank’s credit cards while enjoying a highly personalised experience.

Affirming leadership in card market trends

VIB’s pioneering initiatives in personalising customer experiences have redefined how credit cards are perceived - not just as tools for 'enjoy now, pay later' but as companions offering convenience and multiple benefits to users.

By consistently innovating and focusing on the customer experience to meet diverse spending needs, VIB has solidified its position as a leader in the card market, consistently ranking among the top in terms of cards issued, total card spending and receiving high trust ratings from prestigious international organisations.

VIB has also earned numerous awards, including 'First Bank to Apply AR Technology to Credit Cards in Việt Nam' from Visa and 'Breakthrough in Credit Card Digitisation' from Mastercard.