International electronics, smart appliances expo begins

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City on Thursday.

IEAE Vietnam has attracted 600 enterprises displaying tens of thousands of electrical and electronic products, household appliances, electronic components, lighting equipment, and other products at 800 booths.

This is the fourth consecutive year it has been held in Việt Nam, with an increasing scale in terms of quality, product diversity, and new exhibition experiences.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Vân Nga, director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency for Southern Affairs, said the expo is a major trade promotion event that helps enterprises seek potential partners and expand markets.

It also provides a good opportunity for local manufacturers to embrace the latest technologies and trends in the industry to enhance production, she said.

Within the framework of the fair, five seminars are organised, focusing on market expansion opportunities for smart manufacturing technology, enhancing productivity, customer experience in electronics and smart home appliance manufacturing through AI and large space lighting.

Organised by VINEXAD and Chaoyu Expo, the exhibition will run until Saturday. — VNS