Hà Nội to promote industrial development

HÀ NỘI - Given the many difficulties and challenges expected this year, the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade must have specific solutions to promote the capital city’s industrial development, said Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee, at a conference to deploy the tasks of Hà Nội's industry and trade sector in the new year.

Specifically, the department would focus on removing difficulties and obstacles, supporting businesses to restore production and business, and attracting investment in large industrial projects.

In particular, it would promote international economic integration and effectively implement free trade agreements; propose solutions to increase import-export turnover; and support businesses bringing goods into foreign distribution channels.

Trần Thị Phương Lan, acting director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, said that the capital city's industry and trade sector aimed to increase the added value of the industry by about 7 - 7.5 per cent this year.

Export turnover increased by about 4 - 5 per cent. Total retail sales of goods and social service revenue increased by about 10 - 11 per cent. The consumer price index (CPI) is controlled below 4 per cent.

The rate of industrial clusters with wastewater treatment stations that meet the corresponding national standards or technical regulations for industrial clusters and craft village industrial clusters that have been put into operation was 100 per cent.

To achieve this goal, Hà Nội's industry and trade sector would co-ordinate with localities, departments and branches to implement investment plans, renovate markets, effectively deploy e-commerce; strengthen goods quality inspection in the online business environment; and ensure food safety.

Regarding the industrial sector, the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade would focus on resolving the existing 70 industrial clusters that have come into operation, and renovating the infrastructure of industrial clusters; and starting construction of the remaining industrial clusters.

At the same time, the department would implement solutions to ensure adequate electricity supply for production, business and people's daily life.

Along with that, it would support businesses to open new markets by taking advantage of free trade agreements to promote sustainable export growth, focusing on export support for craft village products; and support for businesses in the digital transformation industry.

The department had also chosen to develop a number of industries with competitive advantages, and the ability to deeply participate and contribute high added value to the production network and global value chain.

It would also gradually form and develop industrial clusters for a number of priority industries and industrial products with competitive advantages, high specialisation and value in the production chain.

The department would also develop supporting industries, connect and promote supporting industry enterprises to become product suppliers for domestic and foreign customers, said Lan.

Hà Thị Vinh, Chairwoman of the Hà Nội Craft Villages Association, said that in order for Hà Nội's craft villages and traditional crafts to develop sustainably and contribute to the capital's economic growth this year, the city needed to build a centre for science and technology, sample design, and restoration of ancient ceramics that preserve both cultural and social values, rich in identity, and have great value in economic development. VNS