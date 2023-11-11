Society
Home Economy

GSM launches Xanh SM taxi service in Laos

November 11, 2023 - 10:54
Vietnamese Green and Smart Mobility JSC (GSM) on November 9, officially announced to launch the "Go Green Global" service in Laos, with the aim of promoting green mobility.

 

A fleet of SM taxis is ready to run on roads in Lao capital Vientiane. — Photo courtesy of the company

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Green and Smart Mobility JSC (GSM) launched its pure electric taxi service on Thursday in Lao capital Vientiane.

The company introduced the Xanh (green) SM taxi service, which can be booked by residents and tourists in Vientiane through the Xanh SM Laos application, available on the App Store and Play Store. This service operates similarly to technology ride-hailing companies.

The company plans to have around 1,000 vehicles for this service and intends to expand to other tourist destinations and cities in Laos in the near future.

According to the company, the launch of Xanh SM Laos will create thousands of new jobs in Laos, offering career development opportunities for local people. The company aims to provide a 5-star service standard and revolutionise transportation in Laos with the advantage of VinFast electric cars. The goal is to contribute to promoting green transportation globally.

Nguyễn Văn Thanh, Global General Director of GSM, stated that the launch of Green SM Laos marks the beginning of GSM's international expansion. — VNS

Economy

HCM City students win GBA Business Challenge 2023

Students from Hồ Chí Minh City University of Technology (HUT) have been honoured as champions of a start-up competition, the GBA Business Challenge, convincing the panel of judges with their innovative business idea aimed to save the environment and highlight Vietnamese identity.
Economy

Experts warn of deepfake scams

The growth of deepfake crime has become a major concern as technology development continues to reshape the social media and traditional media landscapes, experts said.
Economy

Companies must better study market, prepare for price surges

A major contributor, according to a spokesperson from the VFA, is how exporters leave themselves vulnerable to price fluctuations. Many exporters choose to sign contracts with foreign buyers first and look for supply later. Once prices surge in the domestic market, they either have to negotiate or accept the losses.
Economy

Việt Nam accelerates trade promotion to the UK

To support businesses in promoting trade and effectively exploiting the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), the Việt Nam Trade Office in the UK has been building networks with the British business community and Vietnamese businesses in the UK so that it could introduce partners for Vietnamese businesses.

