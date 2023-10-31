Việt Nam, Korea partners promote global AI Hub

ĐÀ NẴNG — Partners from Việt Nam and Korea have agreed five deals on co-operation and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in medical, healthcare, smart city, and automation in the central city, making it a centre of global AI innovation.

It’s a positive signal of immediate progress between Korea and central Việt Nam since the Việt Nam Innovation Network in Korea (VINK) introduced the Đà Nẵng-Seoul Start-up Innovation Centre and the Việt Nam-Korea AI (VKAI) Hub in Đà Nẵng City in early October.

Chairman of VINK, Nguyễn Quang Phước, said the recent agreements among Korean and local partners would be a key base for faster and deeper co-operation of Korea in central Việt Nam and nationwide.

He said the VKAI Hub – based in Đà Nẵng – inked deals with the Korea Artificial Intelligence Association (KORAIA); S-LAB (a member of VINK); the research centre of Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital; OTOM company (specialising in portable X-ray manufacturing), Jayroun Soft Corp.; ONYCOM Inc; LBS Tech, and Polaris Consulting Group in boosting and connecting the global AI ecology system, public health, and innovation between Việt Nam, Korea, and the world.

The locally based Hospital No 199 and Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital agreed to develop a global AI healthcare system – a positive step in providing service to all people, tourists, and foreigners in central Việt Nam and the world.

Phước said efforts had been made by the Global Startup Immigration Centre and VINK in building a working space and a destination for innovative startup projects and investors not only from Korea but from global partners as well.

Earlier, joint-stock EM&AI company and two partners – AI20X Việt Nam and WeNet – signed strategic agreements on generative AI Vagent (voice bot), a solution for automatic calls and messages in Vietnamese and English, as well as marketing and customer care AI systems.

The first surface-mount technology (SMT) factory manufacturing printed circuit boards and electronic components for export was put into operation at Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park from early 2021.

Samsung began establishing the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) at the city’s Duy Tân Private University, and supporting two businesses – Trung Nam Group and Tân Long Paper and Package Company – in building the first smart factories in the city.

South Korea’s LG Electronics also set up its R&D centre – the second in Việt Nam – in Đà Nẵng.

Taiwan’s Foxlink International company flocked to build a US$135 million electronics factory investment project at the city’s Hi-Tech Park.

The Việt Nam-Korea Friendship Information Technology University began training the first 500 semiconductor and chip design engineers in central Việt Nam in 2024-27.

The city’s digital economy, including 900 IT businesses and 115,000 manpower, contributed a 19.7 per cent share in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in 2022. VNS