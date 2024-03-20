Society
Home A Twist in the Tale

HCM City to host Food & Hotel Vietnam event

March 20, 2024 - 08:14

 

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Food & Hotel Vietnam 2024. VNA Photo

HCM City – Food & Hotel Vietnam 2024, the country’s leading international exhibition in the food, restaurant and hotel industry, opened on March 19 in HCM City.

In the 12th edition this year, the event gathered more than 300 exhibitors from 27 countries and territories, including Poland, Brazil, Canada, Italy, the US, China, and Japan, among others.

During the three days of the exhibition, a series of F&B competitions - the Việt Nam Culinary Challenge, Việt Nam Barista Competition and Việt Nam Aromaster Championship, among others, will also take place.

Ben Wong, General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam, said that the event aims to help traders in Việt Nam find suitable supply sources and expand business activities. The show will bring products closer to consumers while helping to promote trade, creating a bridge for many international brands to get closer to importers, distributors, retailers and businesses of cuisine and accommodation services in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam's food service market is expected to reach US$22.72 billion in 2024 and reach $36.29 billion by 2029, with a compound growth rate (CAGR) of 9.82 per cent in the period of 2024 – 2029 (Mordor Intelligence, 2023).

The expo takes place from March 19-21 at the city’s Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre. - VNS

