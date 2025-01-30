Weaving magic with Phú Túc grass weaving craft

By Thanh Nga

Phú Túc Commune on the outskirts of Hà Nội is renowned for its traditional tế grass weaving craft, a skill that has thrived for over 400 years. Recently recognised as a “grass weaving village tourist destination”, Phú Túc invites visitors to immerse themselves in its rich cultural heritage.

At any time of the year, tourists can witness the locals skillfully combing the grass, a testament to the village's enduring traditions. Visitors have the unique opportunity to engage with local culture, observe the meticulous production process, and even participate in crafting their own products.

Tế grass, a member of the fern family, grows wild in the northern mountainous regions and some central provinces of Việt Nam. Initially, it served simple household needs, but over time, it has evolved into a cornerstone of a lucrative traditional craft. The skilled artisans of Phú Túc have transformed the wild grass into an array of beautiful products, including baskets, trays, cabinets, tables, chairs, photo frames, vases, and intricate animal figures.

The artisans also creatively blend tế grass with other natural materials such as sedge, maize leaves, rattan, bamboo, and water hyacinths, resulting in a wide variety of designs.

Characterised by its soft texture, pleasant scent, and rich brown colour, tế grass can be dyed in white, red or black to cater to diverse consumer tastes. Its durability could compare with that of rattan and bamboo, with products lasting nearly 20 years before showing wear. Moreover, the unique scent of tế grass adds a distinct "perfume" to any home it adorns.

The weaving process mirrors that of bamboo and rattan, yet the natural beauty and flexibility of tế grass offer distinct advantages. After harvesting, the grass is sorted and sun-dried to enhance its durability and colour. The grass then is split into threads, ensuring uniformity in colour and elasticity before weaving.

As Phú Túc's craftsmanship gained recognition, its products began to reach international markets, with exports now flowing to Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Central to this flourishing craft village are its dedicated artisans, including Nguyễn Văn Ngải and Nguyễn Văn Thọ, who have significantly contributed to establishing the Phú Túc brand.

Ngải, a pioneer in the village, has educated younger generations in grass weaving. His son, Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, has continued this legacy with passion and innovation, earning accolades such as the title of "Vietnamese Craft Village Artisan" and serving as the head judge of the prestigious "Golden Hand" competitions.

Thịnh said, “After nearly 400 years, Phú Túc craft village boasts over 1,000 product models made of grass. Our commitment to quality, diverse designs, and affordability ensures that our products are cherished both domestically and internationally.”

In the face of global competition, Thịnh emphasises the importance of not just artisanal skills, but also a deep passion for the craft. “True artisans pour their hearts into each strand of tế grass, creating exquisite, one-of-a-kind pieces,” he said.

The impact of the grass weaving craft extends beyond artistry; it has significantly improved the local economy.

Trần Văn Khiêm, chairman of the People's Committee of Phú Túc Commune [commune administration], highlights the transformative effect on local residents' lives.

“The craft has revitalised our community, leading to well-paved roads and enhanced living standards,” he said. The traditional craft is inclusive, with participation from people of all ages, earning an average daily income of VNĐ 200,000 to 300,000.

“Thanks to the craft village’s growth, our lives have improved markedly,” said local resident Lê Thị Chuyên.

Phú Túc Commune is set to encourage the conservation and celebration of its historical and cultural heritage, alongside traditional festivals.

The recognition as a tourist destination by Hà Nội authorities presents an invaluable opportunity to showcase Phú Túc's ancient craft to more customers.

By preserving these intangible cultural values, the commune stands poised to safeguard them against the tides of industrialisation, ensuring that the grass weaving craft continues to flourish for generations to come. VNS