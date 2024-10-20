Capturing poetic images of Hà Nội

by Bùi Quỳnh Hoa

Hà Nội is in its most beautiful and poetic season — autumn. I met veteran photographer Nguyễn Quang Phùng, who has spent more than 70 years capturing historic moments and the everyday life of Hanoians, on a cool and sunny October morning.

The city was bustling with energy as it commemorated the 70th anniversary of Liberation Day [when the city was free from French occupation, October 10, 1954]. Streets were adorned with colourful flowers, and red flags with yellow stars. Smartly dressed men and women in áo dài (traditional long dresses) smiled as their faces lit up with joy.

Welcoming me into his 10-square-metre home, Phùng couldn’t hide his happiness. Over the past century, he has witnessed the capital’s many ups and downs and taken tens of thousands of photographs — each a moment of Hà Nội’s essence, from its natural beauty to its people, culture, society, economy, and politics. His love for the city shines through every image. At 92, Phùng’s enthusiasm and passion for life and his craft still fill the air.

Passion for Hà Nội

With a gentle smile and a passionate voice, Phùng recounted that he was born in 1932 in Hà Nội to a prestigious family. His love for the city was instilled in him from childhood.

That love was kindled by the houses on Hàng Gai Street, where he lived, by familiar corners of the Old Quarter, by the clanging of the tram railway, and by the times spent playing with friends around Hoàn Kiếm (Returned Sword) Lake. While people refer to Hà Nội as the heart of the country, for Phùng, it is his own heart.

He began his career as a photographer in 1952, documenting some of the most significant moments in the city’s history.

His work includes images of Hà Nội during the struggle against French occupation, Liberation Day in October 1954, the Điện Biên Phủ in the Air campaign in 1972, Jane Fonda’s visit to Hà Nội in July of the same year, and the South Liberation Day in 1975.

Phùng spent many years compiling photo collections documenting Hà Nội’s transformation to a modern city. In 2011, he published Walking Around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, a bilingual photo book with nearly 100 images chosen from his vast collection. The book takes viewers to an authentic Hà Nội, brimming with the emotions of someone who has dedicated most of his life to this city.

The book also serves as a unique record, featuring portraits of celebrated figures such as General Võ Nguyên Giáp, musician Văn Cao, painter Trần Văn Cẩn, and writer Nguyễn Tuân, all taken in the early 1970s.

Phùng’s work captures multiple facets of life, from the daily routines of Hanoians to the city’s evolving landscape, architecture, and lifestyle. His photos of Hoàn Kiếm Lake, his primary creative space, span decades. The lake’s scenery and life around it have provided rich material, touching the hearts of viewers.

“I take pictures to preserve memories,” Phùng said. “Life’s moments may fade, but if captured in a photograph, they last forever.”

Beyond his artistic work, Phùng also focused on social issues, producing poignant documentary photography.

His photo series on drug prevention and control created a significant social impact. One image, Flowers Falling on the Lake, served as a powerful statement on the pollution of Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

Admirable artistic spirit

Since retiring in 1993, Phùng has devoted his time to photography with even greater diligence and creativity. Despite erratic weather and declining health, he continues to roam the streets, capturing the beauty of life.

He often endures the rain to photograph grass, trees and flowers. While others may snap a picture in a moment, Phùng patiently waits for the perfect scene, season after season, year after year.

His photos tell the stories of everyday life in exquisite detail, from foreign guests playing hopscotch near Hoàn Kiếm Lake to the struggle of a displaced farmer in Văn Giang District, and the joy of international journalists visiting Hà Nội. Before taking any photograph, Phùng engages with his subjects to understand their lives and convey their stories through his lens.

Phùng is known for his spontaneous approach to photography, never relying on Photoshop — earning him respect from his peers.

“I respect the truth in a moment, not staged arrangements,” he said. “I often carry my camera for hours in pursuit of a subject, even when it leaves me exhausted.”

Over the years, Phùng has compiled numerous significant photo collections, including Hà Nội, 36 Streets with 5,000 selected images spanning 20 years, Drugs at School with 1,000 images over 10 years, Hà Nội Street Vendors with 5,000 images collected over 15 years, and Party Resolutions Come to Life featuring 500 photos over seven years.

In addition to photography, Phùng is a literary translator. His most well-known translation is Thunder Road in 1960.

For his achievements, Phùng has received numerous accolades, including the Bùi Xuân Phái Award for the Love of Hà Nội in 2013, the Medal for the Cause of National Security in 1995, the Medal for the Cause of Vietnamese Diplomacy in 1996, the Medal for the Cause of Vietnamese Literature and Arts in 1999, and the Medal for the Development of Vietnamese Photography in 2002.

In 2022, he was honoured as one of 10 “Outstanding Citizens of the Capital” by the Hà Nội People’s Committee.

“For me, these awards are priceless. They give me the strength to continue, to push back against old age, illness, and negativity, and to bring something good to myself and those around me,” Phùng said.

As I bid farewell to this distinguished man, who has spent his life documenting Hà Nội, I asked whether he would continue photographing the city in the future.

His eyes sparkled as he replied, “Of course! I’ll take photos of Hà Nội until I can no longer go outside, until I can no longer see the world around me or hear the joyful sounds of leaves, flowers, trees, and grass in each season.” VNS