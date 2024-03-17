Tây Ninh creating momentum for tourism

The tourism sector in the southern province of Tây Ninh is gearing up for new momentum to achieve its goal of 5.5 million visitors in 2024.

Recognising tourism as one of the breakthroughs for socio-economic development, Tây Ninh has been focusing on various solutions and resources to create new impetus for the industry.

This goal is gradually becoming a reality as the results show Tây Ninh is charting effective new paths.

According to statistics from the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in just the first two months of 2024, the province welcomed over 1.8 million visitors to tourist attractions, with a total revenue of VNĐ750 billion.

In February alone, the province witnessed a series of unique festivals attracting a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.

The Bà Đen Mountain Spring Festival held throughout January attracted over one million visitors while the Grand Ceremony to honour the founder of Tây Ninh Caodaism drew over 10,000 participants.

As a frequent visitor to Tây Ninh and the mountainous Bà Đen pagoda, 35-year-old Nguyễn Mỹ Hạnh from Đồng Nai province still expresses surprise upon returning recently.

The solemn atmosphere amidst the collection of ancient and modern spiritual buildings sprawling across Bà Đen Mountain, with groups of tourists, monks, and devotees coming together to sincerely pay homage and seek blessings, left visitors with a sense of peace.

Hạnh says that the majestic and beautiful landscape, along with the meaningful Flower Offering Festival atop the mountain, left the biggest impression on her.

In fact, Bà Đen Mountain was her first destination of choice in 2024 as this is a sacred mountain, especially auspicious during the Lunar New Year for prayers of peace and prosperity for family and loved ones.

Hạnh also notes the improved travel infrastructure in Tây Ninh, which has become more spacious and convenient.

For 25-year-old Trương Mỹ Tuyết from Bến Tre Province, the impressive aspect of tourism in Tây Ninh lies in the grandeur of the spiritual buildings scattered across Bà Đen Mountain.

While in the past, visitors to Tây Ninh often thought of it as a "day trip" destination due to limited attractions, this is no longer the case.

Tuyết notes out that with Bà Đen Mountain and the over-100-year-old Gò Ken Pagoda, among other destinations, one day is simply not enough for exploration.

This is without mentioning the enticing culinary destinations in Tây Ninh with unique local specialties, Tuyết says.

New momentum

Bà Đen Mountain is one of the most spiritual tourism destinations in the southeast region as it boasts a range of temples, shrines, caves, and other spiritual structures.

Its greatest advantage lies in the Bà Temple complex, consisting of six temples stretching from the foot to halfway up Bà Đen Mountain.

Particularly noteworthy are the new and ancient religious structures atop Bà Đen Mountain, which astonish all who come to pay homage.

Here stands the 72-metre tall statue of the Bodhisattva made from over 170 tonnes of bronze, a record for the tallest bronze Bodhisattva statue in Asia situated on a mountain peak. There are also a cluster of 'Bát Nhã tâm kinh' (heart of Perfect Wisdom Sutra) columns made of black granite and gold-embellished, carved with 12,000 Tibetan scripture characters and the statue of Maitreya Buddha made of 6,688 natural jasper stones.

Meanwhile, on special occasions and weekends, a large number of devotees and tourists both domestic and international enthusiastically participate in the Sky Lantern Ceremony atop Bà Đen Mountain.

This is one of the meaningful blessing ceremonies regularly held on the mountain peak.

Participants in the ceremony write their wishes on the lit lanterns and release them to the sky.

Right from the beginning of the year, the province, launched many tasks for tourism development , with the focal point being the Bà Đen National Tourist Area, a new allure of Tây Ninh tourism and spreading its influence to neighbouring tourist destinations.

According to Trần Thị Huy Hoàng, deputy director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Tây Ninh, historical sites, tourist attractions, and accommodations across the province continue to upgrade their facilities and services, introduce new products and ensure safety for tourists.

Local authorities in the province have publicly listed prices, while improving service quality and customer service attitudes for tourists.

In the coming time, the Tây Ninh tourism sector will continue to finalise the draft Resolution of the provincial People's Council [Legislature], regulating some support policies, encouraging tourism development until 2030, while at the same time, continuing to promote Tây Ninh tourism on digital platforms.

Meanwhile, the Departments of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Bình Phước and Tây Ninh provinces have implemented many cooperative activities for tourism development between 2023 and 2025.

Specifically, the two provinces are actively building tour itinerary connecting Tây Ninh - Bình Phước and Bình Phước - Tây Ninh under the theme "One Route - Two Destinations".

The tourism associations of the two provinces collaborate and support travel companies to operate tour routes connecting tourists from HCM City to Bình Phước and Tây Ninh, and vice versa.

In particular, the two provinces support the showcasing of cultural heritage such as the Chhay-dăm Drum Dance, Golden Tray Dance, the S'tiêng ethnics' Gong and Drum performances and others, at various tourist destinations to attract visitors. VNS