Bà Triệu Temple at risk from termites

Bà Triệu Temple in Hậu Lộc District in the central province of Thanh Hóa, a tourist magnet for its historical and spiritual heritage, has been facing termite damage for years

The temple is dedicated to national heroine Lady Triệu who led the nation in an uprising against the domination of the Chinese Wu Dynasty in the third century.

The Bà Triệu Temple Relic Site is one of the oldest relics in Thanh Hóa. It was recognised as a National Historical and Cultural Heritage in 1979 and ranked as a National Historical and Architectural Heritage in 2014.

The centuries-old temple is nestled in a vast area surrounded by hills and tropical woodland characterized by luxuriant tree canopy and a high amount of rainfall.

However the renowned Bà Triệu Temple Heritage Site has been attacked by termites for years, particularly its evergreen trees, and this year the damage has got considerably worse.

Alarmingly, the infestation could eventually spread into the foundations and wooden structures of the temple, and damage them if termites are not appropriately controlled.

The temple's property covering an area of almost four hectares is home to thousands of termite colonies.

The termites already damaged 355 big trees. Many more are losing their barks as a result of the damage. In addition, they have also invaded the walls and ground system of buildings in the site.

The lobby area of the reception house of Thiên Tỉnh yard and Giải Vũ house have termites burrowing beneath, hollowing out the earth and extruding dirt, posing a risk of the foundation sinking.

The heritage site attracts the bugs because the area has thick vegetation and high level of moisture.

The Thanh Hóa Centre for Historical Research and Cultural Heritage Conservation and the Bà Triệu Temple Relic Management Board have been carrying out a temporary manual solution for months.

However, as the site is located at the foot of the mountain, the measures did not make a huge difference.

"On Saturday every week, we clean against termites by using a broom to sweep the surface of tree barks and destroy the layer of termite nests around tree trunks or digging and destroying termite nests," said Đỗ Thị Hải Yến of the Bà Triệu Temple Relic Management Board.

“However, the insects reproduce and develop swiftly, only a few days later they extrude again. We hope to have drastic measures soon to kill them for good."

The research centre and the management board have advised the Thanh Hoá provincial authorities to approve a plan to prevent and control termites at the Bà Triệu Temple Relic Site from 2023 to 2025.

The goal is to destroy all termite nests around the foundations of the many monuments and provide long-term termite prevention. — VNS