Việt Nam confirms 122nd COVID-19 case

Illustrative photo. Health ministry has reported a pub worker returning from Bangkok, Thailand as the 122nd COVID-19 patient in Việt Nam. — Photo thanhnien.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Đà Nẵng Centre for Disease Control reported a woman has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the country's total cases to 122 on Monday evening.

The 24-year-old patient, of Vietnamese nationality, is from Can Lộc District, Hà Tĩnh Province.

The patient is a pub worker in Bangkok, Thailand.

On March 17, she went to a bar in Bangkok to visit her friend, a native in Nghi Lộc District, Nghệ An Province and is currently in isolation in Hương Sơn District, Hà Tĩnh Province.

On March 20, the patient took a taxi to the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, in Bangkok, Thailand. The patient boarded flight TG947 (seat 20D) at 11am, landing at Đà Nẵng International Airport at 12:20pm the same day.

Two hours later, she was sent to an isolation facility at the National Defense Education Centre, Military Region 5. On Saturday and Sunday, the patient was in a stable condition and being isolated.

The Đà Nẵng City Centre for Disease Control confirmed her sample tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. — VNS