Minister of Information and Communications suspended

HÀ NỘI — President Trần Đại Quang suspended Trương Minh Tuấn from his position as the Minister of Information and Communications on Monday.

Tuấn was suspended due to his wrongdoings in the illegal purchase of private TV firm AVG Audiovisual JSC.

The Politburo had imposed disciplinary measures against him under a decision dated July 16.

Trương Minh Tuấn, a member of the Party Central Committee and the Party Committee of the Central Agencies Bloc for 2015-2020, was also relieved from his post as Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) for the 2016-2021 term.

According to the Politburo, Tuấn must bear responsibility for violations committed by the ministry’s Party Committee during the 2011-2016 term when he was serving as a member of the MIC’s Party Committee and deputy minister.

He violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showing a lack of responsibility and lax leadership when directing the implementation of the project to purchase 95 per cent of AVG through the MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation.

He signed a decision on the ministry’s approval of the project, as well as a number of related documents that ran against regulations, including documents beyond his assigned duty.

In his capacity as secretary of the MIC’s Party Committee and MIC Minister since April 2016, Tuấn was responsible for violations committed by the committee for the 2016-2021 tenure, the Politburo concluded. — VNS