Deputy PM calls for increased international cooperation to safeguard children's rights

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long has urged relevant ministries and sectors to strengthen international cooperation to ensure that children's rights are upheld in line with global standards and practices.

The move came after Long signed a decision to implement the recommendations of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, ensuring the full and effective realisation of children's rights in Việt Nam.

Decision No. 27/QĐ-TTg created a plan to assist ministries, sectors and both central and local authorities in clearly defining their responsibilities for implementing the UN committee's recommendations.

The plan also seeks to enhance coordination between agencies to implement children's rights comprehensively and effectively, ensuring they act in the children's best interests.

Ministries, sectors and local authorities will review and develop their own roadmaps to implement the recommendations based on the functions and responsibilities of each.

The roadmaps will also be integrated with existing child-related programmes and policies.

The plan will carry out a range of tasks, including reviewing and improving the legal and policy framework to promote children's rights in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and other relevant international conventions to which Việt Nam is a signatory.

Designed to boost communication, education and social advocacy efforts to raise awareness of children's rights, the plan will also enhance the professional capacity for personnel working in child protection and related areas at all levels and sectors, promote inter-agency coordination and run activities and models focused on child care, education and protection.

It also aims to develop a service system that ensures the implementation of children's rights and addresses issues related to children, inspect and audit the implementation of children's rights and related child protection matters, construct and improve the quality of child data systems linked with the national population database and specialised databases, and prioritise and allocate budget funds for implementing children's rights and addressing child-related issues in line with practical circumstances and the Government’s financial capabilities.

Long tasked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to lead and coordinate with relevant ministries, sectors and local authorities to oversee and implement the plan.

Authorities must proactively allocate resources and implement targets and solutions as well as integrate recommendations into national programmes and projects. — VNS