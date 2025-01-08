Politics & Law
Society

Deputy PM calls for increased international cooperation to safeguard children's rights

January 08, 2025 - 20:28
The move came after Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long signed a decision to implement the recommendations of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, ensuring the full and effective realisation of children's rights in Việt Nam.
Ethnic-minority children in Sa Pa Town, the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai.—VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long has urged relevant ministries and sectors to strengthen international cooperation to ensure that children's rights are upheld in line with global standards and practices.

The move came after Long signed a decision to implement the recommendations of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, ensuring the full and effective realisation of children's rights in Việt Nam.

Decision No. 27/QĐ-TTg created a plan to assist ministries, sectors and both central and local authorities in clearly defining their responsibilities for implementing the UN committee's recommendations.

The plan also seeks to enhance coordination between agencies to implement children's rights comprehensively and effectively, ensuring they act in the children's best interests.

Ministries, sectors and local authorities will review and develop their own roadmaps to implement the recommendations based on the functions and responsibilities of each.

The roadmaps will also be integrated with existing child-related programmes and policies.

The plan will carry out a range of tasks, including reviewing and improving the legal and policy framework to promote children's rights in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and other relevant international conventions to which Việt Nam is a signatory.

Designed to boost communication, education and social advocacy efforts to raise awareness of children's rights, the plan will also enhance the professional capacity for personnel working in child protection and related areas at all levels and sectors, promote inter-agency coordination and run activities and models focused on child care, education and protection.

It also aims to develop a service system that ensures the implementation of children's rights and addresses issues related to children, inspect and audit the implementation of children's rights and related child protection matters, construct and improve the quality of child data systems linked with the national population database and specialised databases, and prioritise and allocate budget funds for implementing children's rights and addressing child-related issues in line with practical circumstances and the Government’s financial capabilities.

Long tasked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to lead and coordinate with relevant ministries, sectors and local authorities to oversee and implement the plan.

Authorities must proactively allocate resources and implement targets and solutions as well as integrate recommendations into national programmes and projects. — VNS

Related Stories

Society

More efforts to be paid to protecting children online

Despite much efforts and achievements, protecting children on cyber space still met a lot of difficulties, said Nguyễn Thị Nga, deputy director of the Child Affairs Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

see also

More on this story

Society

Vietnamese students in Russia promote homeland's image

President of the VSA in Russia Lê Huỳnh Đức highlighted the Việt Nam Students’ Association’s achievements in 2024, notably its successful organisation of a student congress in March, which brought together 160 delegates representing more than 9,000 Vietnamese students across the country.
Society

Inspiring journey of the doctor devoted to blood disorder patients

Vũ Đức Bình, a doctor with 20 years of experience in haematology at the National Institute of Hemaetology and Blood Transfusion, has become a notable figure on the institute's social media pages, sharing knowledge about haematological diseases and instilling trust in the hospital's treatment protocols.
Society

Metro line 1 sees passenger numbers triple initial targets

The Bến Thành-Suối Tiên metro line, the first in HCM City, has exceeded expectations by serving over 1.7 million passengers on 3,029 trips within just two weeks of its official launch, representing 300 per cent of the initial target set by its operator.

