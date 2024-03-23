PM Chính urges all efforts to finish the 500kV circuit 3-line construction

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged ministries, sectors and relevant units to expedite the construction progress of the 500 kV circuit 3-line project linking the central province of Quảng Bình Province to the northern province of Hưng Yên.

He wants the project completed and up and running by June this year.

The PM stressed this was a crucial national and key project with an important role in national energy security, especially for the northern region.

This will be a milestone in the history of the electricity industry when building a 500 kV power transmission line within such a short period. To achieve this requires the resolute involvement of the entire political system, ministries, sectors, and localities through which the power lines pass.

The 500 kV power transmission line from Quảng Trạch District in Quảng Bình Province to Phố Nối District in Hưng Yên Province includes four component projects, including the 500 kV Quảng Trạch – Quỳnh Lưu power line, the 500 kV Quỳnh Lưu – Thanh Hoá power line, the 500 kV Nam Định 1 Thermal Power Plant – Thanh Hoá power line and the 500 kV Nam Định 1 Thermal Power Plant – Phố Nối power line.

The 519-km line passes through 211 communes and wards in 43 districts of nine provinces, including Quảng Bình, Hà Tĩnh, Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa, Ninh Bình, Nam Định, Thái Bình, Hải Dương and Hưng Yên. The total investment is about VNĐ22.3 trillion (US$899 million).

The project aims to reduce the risk of overloading for the existing 500 kV lines, especially when transmitting high capacity via the north – central interface at times when hydroelectric power plants generate low power, ensuring electricity supply for the region in the years to come.

The projects are undertaken by the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) as the investor, with the Northern Power Project Management Board and the Central Power Project Management Board the project operators and managers.

At the recent online conference of the Government's standing committee with ministries and nine localities, PM Chính stated that previously, the construction of the 500 kV circuit 1-line project with nearly 1,500km of cables through 14 provinces and cities finished in a mere two years.

The 500 kV circuit 3-line project, which is more than 500km long, but with the better conditions in terms of experience, technology and expertise, the construction time must be faster within eight months, he said.

Given the urgency of the project, on August 15, 2023, the PM issued the plan to ensure electricity supply for the last months of 2023 and 2024, emphasising the need to implement the 500 kV power line stretching from Quảng Bình to Hưng Yên.

On September 4, 2023, he issued the directive regarding the construction of the 500 kV circuit 3-line.

During the working session with the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) on January 13 this year, the Prime Minister praised EVN, EVNNPT for working in three shifts through holidays to enhance progress. He also requested localities where the line passes through to focus on handing over the necessary land.

The Government leader gave specific directions to ministries, sectors and localities to mobilise forces, materials and resources on the spot to implement the project.

All efforts on construction

Chairman of the Member Board of EVNNPT Nguyễn Tuấn Tùng said that the 500 kV circuit 3-line projects would increase the inter-regional transmission capacity from the current 2,200 MW to about 5,000 MW, contributing to ensuring electricity supply for the northern region in the future.

With a clear understanding that this is a crucial and urgent project, EVN and EVNNPT have proactively worked with relevant ministries, sectors and localities to complete legal procedures early for project implementation.

EVNNPT has established a steering committee for the project, set up four operating boards and 13 preparatory boards in cities and provinces to urgently implement the project’s construction.

At the end of October 2023, EVNNPT commenced the construction of the 500 kV line project from Nam Định 1 Thermal Power Plant to Thanh Hoá Province, then simultaneously commenced the remaining three projects on January 18, 2024.

Tùng said EVNNPT had allocated sufficient funds for project deployment, coordinated with localities in land clearance, mobilised human resources, machinery and materials, especially for foundation and pole construction.

EVNNPY had worked with 20 construction contractors and equipment suppliers. The contractors had committed to quickly supply all materials and equipment for the project.

Additionally, it had established detailed project operation schedules for each day. The steering committee held weekly meetings to handle emergencies at the construction site.

This project included 226 main bidding packages. Of which, 93 are construction bidding packages. To mobilise contractors and manufacturers to participate in the bidding packages of the project, EVNNPT had developed and approved plans for selecting contractors with suitable package values. Contractors could participate in bidding as independent contractors or joint venture contractors, ensuring compliance with State regulations on bidding.

The Government, ministries, sectors and localities had resolved issues within their jurisdiction and related responsibilities, especially in resolving issues during the forest use conversion, land clearance for the project.

However, the implementation process of the project up to mid-March still had many risks that could affect the overall progress, such as a large number of large foundation piles, long pile construction time, design requirements for large pile loads, resulting in difficulties in mobilising pile driving equipment and providing access roads for pile driving equipment.

Many locations have high, rugged terrain, making it difficult for machinery to access sites, leading to prolonged foundation casting progress.

The biggest bottleneck was the excessive supply of pillars within a short period, causing contractors to overload pillar supplies beyond their actual production capacity, according to Tùng.

Recently, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour and EVN launched a 120-day and night workload at the construction site of the 500 kV circuit3-line project from March 1 to June 30.

According to EVN's report, as of March 10, all four component projects have completed handing over the entire land for 1,177 pillar foundation locations and 216 out of 503 corridor clearance areas.

Casting has been completed for 166 out of 1,177 locations, and simultaneous construction is underway for 1,174 locations, with 184 out of 1,177 locations having completed pillar erection and 18 locations currently under erection.

To meet the project completion schedule this June, EVNNPT is striving to complete casting for the entire line by March 30; complete pillar erection for the entire line by May 30; and complete stringing for the entire line by June 30. This will help put the 500 kV circuit 3-line project into operation in accordance with the Prime Minister's directives. — VNS