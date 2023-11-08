HCM City to spend $6.7m on health programmes

HCM CITY — HCM City plans to spend around VNĐ166 billion (US$6.7 million) on its health programmes this year.

The municipal People's Committee has issued a plan to implement about 20 health programmes.

Accordingly, the city will allocate more than VNĐ2.5 billion ($101,385) to ensure vaccine coverage according to targets set by the national expanded immunisation programme, and proceed to control and eliminate some diseases by preventing, strengthening and improving the quality of the vaccination system.

More than VNĐ46 billion ($1.87 million) will be spent on the infectious disease prevention programme to minimise the incidence and death rate from infectious diseases and the risk of disease outbreaks, aiming to protect and improve people's health and socio-economic development.

Nearly VNĐ15 billion ($608,320) will be distributed to the HIV/AIDS prevention programme to boost coverage of HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment services to reduce the HIV infection rate and HIV/AIDS-related deaths in the community.

That will contribute to achieving relevant objectives and targets stipulated in the National Strategy to End the AIDS Epidemic by 2030, lowering the HIV infection rate in the community to below 0.54 per cent, and the new HIV infection rate to below 0.03 per cent.

The programme also aims to create a convenient environment, provide friendly treatment services, address HIV stigma and discrimination, and minimise the impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic on the city’s socio-economic development.

The city will dispense more than VNĐ10.5 billion ($425,825) from its State budget for the non-communicable disease prevention programme to strengthen control of disease risk factors, promote prevention measures, early detection and treatment management to limit the increase in the rate of diseases, and disability and premature deaths related to non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.

It will contribute to the protection and improvement of city dwellers’ health and the country's socio-economic development.

More than VNĐ3.6 billion ($146,000) is allocated for a nutrition programme to improve nutrition, limit the increase in overweight and obese residents, and improve stature and physical strength.

The city plans to spend more than VNĐ1.5 billion ($60,830) on the school health programme to take care of students’ health, aiming to reduce disease incidence, while controlling the emergence and increase of infectious diseases.

Around VNĐ1.8 billion ($73,000) will be given to the tobacco harm prevention programme.

The programme on monitoring the quality of clean water sources for domestic purposes and household toilet management is allocated VNĐ5.6 billion ($227,105).

The city plans to aid the training programme on waste management at medical facilities with VNĐ60 million ($2,430), and the climate change response programme with VNĐ609 million ($24,700).

It allocates the tuberculosis prevention programme VNĐ2.6 billion ($105,440), the programme to prevent and control chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma VNĐ535.6 million ($21,720), the leprosy prevention programme VNĐ94 million ($3,810), and the sexually transmitted infection prevention and control programme VNĐ104 million ($4,215).

It gives the accident and injury prevention programme VND854 million ($34,630), the population and development programme VNĐ70.5 billion ($2.8 million), and the reproductive health programme focusing on maternal, newborn and child health care VNĐ732 million ($29,686). — VNS