Embassy devises plans to ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens in Israel

TEL AVIV - A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on November 6 surveyed field conditions to serve the evacuation of Vietnamese citizens in the host country in case the Israel-Hamas conflict spreads.

Specifically, they considered travel routes, options for renting cars or deploying vehicles, accommodation, and related immigration procedures to help Vietnamese citizens move to border areas with Jordan by road.

Ambassador Lý Đức Trung said that currently, the Vietnamese community in Israel remained safe, because the dangerous areas were mainly on the southern border close to the Gaza Strip and the northern border adjacent to Lebanon.

However, to prepare for any situations, it was necessary to have preparation plans early, he said, adding that the embassy would do its best to ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens.

The embassy has recommended Vietnamese citizens and their families stay away from combat zones, and need to have a plan to quickly evacuate people and property to a third country or back to Việt Nam.

According to a preliminary survey of the embassy, in case of necessity, the Vietnamese community in Israel wishing to leave the fighting zones is about 250 people, including nearly 200 agricultural trainees and labourers. VNS