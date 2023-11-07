Society
Home Society

Embassy devises plans to ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens in Israel

November 07, 2023 - 14:31
Ambassador Lý Đức Trung said that currently, the Vietnamese community in Israel remains safe, because the dangerous areas are mainly on the southern border close to the Gaza Strip and the northern border adjacent to Lebanon.

 

Allenby Bridge border gate along the Israel-Jordan border. VNA/VNS

TEL AVIV - A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on November 6 surveyed field conditions to serve the evacuation of Vietnamese citizens in the host country in case the Israel-Hamas conflict spreads.

Specifically, they considered travel routes, options for renting cars or deploying vehicles, accommodation, and related immigration procedures to help Vietnamese citizens move to border areas with Jordan by road.

Ambassador Lý Đức Trung said that currently, the Vietnamese community in Israel remained safe, because the dangerous areas were mainly on the southern border close to the Gaza Strip and the northern border adjacent to Lebanon.

However, to prepare for any situations, it was necessary to have preparation plans early, he said, adding that the embassy would do its best to ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens.

The embassy has recommended Vietnamese citizens and their families stay away from combat zones, and need to have a plan to quickly evacuate people and property to a third country or back to Việt Nam.

According to a preliminary survey of the embassy, in case of necessity, the Vietnamese community in Israel wishing to leave the fighting zones is about 250 people, including nearly 200 agricultural trainees and labourers. VNS

Society

Transmitting electricity to remote areas

Many locals in remote areas of Điện Biên northern mountainous province do not have access to electricity. Local authorities have given priority to installing electricity stations in the poorest communes to improve living standards and boost the economy.
Society

Puppy slaughterhouse owner calls it a day

For the past seven years, business has been good – with Kiều Việt Hùng earning between VNĐ 50 and 60 million a month. But, making a living doing something most people find abhorrent, Hùng was faced with a crisis of conscience.
Society

Prime Minister asks for solutions to combat illegal fishing

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính asked every locality to arrange qualified and professional staff, remove the shortcomings, and resolutely handle organisations and individuals who intentionally commit illegal acts that affect national interests and the country's image in the international arena.

