Turkish Republic's 100th Anniversary: Improving Relations with Việt Nam for 45 Years

Ambassador of Türkiye Haldun Tekneci wrote to Việt Nam News on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye and the 45th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Türkiye and Việt Nam

A century ago this day, on October 29, 1923, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye proclaimed the country as a republic and elected Mustafa Kemal as its first president. Since then, we have annually celebrated Republic Day on October 29.

Building upon the democratic principles articulated and the visionary leadership exemplified by Mustafa Kemal, who was later bestowed with the title Atatürk, signifying "Father of the Turks" by the Turkish Parliament, each successive generation of Turks has diligently worked to shape the modern Turkish Republic as we know it today.

This year also marks the 500th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, whose origins can be traced back to the Ottoman Empire. Türkiye's foreign policy is guided by Atatürk's foundational dictum: "Peace at Home, Peace in the World." It is underpinned by a commitment to enhance security, stability, and prosperity not only in our immediate neighbourhood but also beyond, extending into Asia as well.

Over the last decade, Türkiye's connections with Asian nations have steadily grown. Our Asia Anew Initiative, as recently articulated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, embodies our unwavering resolve to bolster ties with Asia, founded on mutual benefit and shared goals. Being the easternmost European and westernmost Asian nation, we recognize substantial potential and are dedicated to exploring opportunities across various collaborative spheres, encompassing trade, investments, transportation, logistics, and infrastructure. These endeavours are geared toward contributing to the development and prosperity of the region.

In our pursuit of deeper engagement with other nations, including those in Southeast Asia, Türkiye has been expanding its diplomatic presence on a global scale. Presently, we maintain the world's fifth-largest diplomatic network, with 260 missions, covering all ASEAN countries.

Türkiye's global influence transcends the sheer scale of its diplomatic reach. Our unwavering commitment to humanitarian aid and our open-armed approach to refugees exemplify our dedication to international involvement. At present, Türkiye ranks among the world's most prominent humanitarian donors and is among the most generous nations in terms of per capita humanitarian spending. Irrespective of race, religion, language, or gender, Türkiye actively contributes to international efforts by supporting nations grappling with challenges stemming from natural disasters, conflict, poverty, and societal upheaval.

Türkiye's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa endows us with a distinctive advantage. This geographical proximity empowers us to enrich and advance our national interests while upholding our position as a member of the G20, the foremost intergovernmental forum comprised of the world's largest economies.

This year, we also commemorate another significant occasion, the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Việt Nam. Despite the substantial geographical distance that separates our nations, throughout the years, we have witnessed the growth and diversification of our connections across various domains, grounded in friendly relations and mutual respect.

Our trade volume has surpassed $2 billion over the past decade. Furthermore, there is a growing interest from Turkish businesses in the Vietnamese market. For instance, Vietur, a consortium led by Türkiye’s IC İçtaş, has recently won a bid to build the passenger terminal for Long Thành International Airport. The ground-breaking ceremony took place in early September with the participation of Việt Nam’s Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. We anticipate Turkish companies, including those in the defence industry, technology and consumer goods sectors, will expand their presence in Việt Nam in the future.

Turkish Airlines, our national flag carrier, deserves acknowledgment for establishing and maintaining a direct link between our countries. It is noteworthy that the airline continued its operations in Việt Nam uninterrupted even during the pandemic. I believe that the increasing number of passenger and cargo flights will continue to have a positive impact on strengthening the relationship between our two nations.

Educational, social, cultural, developmental assistance, and tourism-related ties between Türkiye and Việt Nam have also been on the rise. Turkish state scholarships awarded to Vietnamese students, the broadcast of Turkish TV series in Việt Nam, and projects undertaken by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, among other initiatives, have played pivotal roles in reinforcing the ties between the two countries.

Our Sectoral Dialogue Partnership with ASEAN, along with our mutually complementary roles with Việt Nam in other international forums, present additional avenues for our relations to flourish, particularly in the realm of sustainable development.

When formidable earthquakes struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023, Việt Nam exhibited unwavering commitment by contributing to international humanitarian aid and participating in search and rescue missions. We deeply appreciate Việt Nam's support and solidarity in alleviating the consequences of the loss and destruction caused by these earthquakes.

As the esteemed Vietnamese Leader Hồ Chí Minh famously expressed, “The storm is a good opportunity for the pine and the cypress to show their strength and stability.” I firmly believe that in the aftermath of this disaster, Türkiye is more robust and stable. And, we eagerly anticipate even stronger relations and diplomatic ties with Việt Nam in the next 45 years. VNS