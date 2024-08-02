Cosplay fest to come to Đà Nẵng

Cosplay festival to be staged in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Local fans of cosplay, anime and manga, throughout Việt Nam can explore the ultimate cosplay competition in the biggest festival in central Việt Nam at the Japanese Mikazuki Đà Nẵng Resort & Spa on August 10-11.

The event’s organisers said the Nippon Ơi Festival will be organised for a third time at the luxurious accommodation resort and exciting entertainment venue, on Nguyễn Tất Thành Street in Đà Nẵng City.

There will be many festive and music activities and cultural experience programmes – including performances of DJ Haru, Hasuka, Kat Gray, Vammie, Umeko J.Immerse and Cosplayers Hasaku - on offer, both indoor and outdoor.

The Festival expects to attract local tourists with a combination of traditional and modern features of Japanese culture strengthening Việt Nam-Japan connections and offering experiences exploring anime and cosplay booths from publishers and artists, as well as an Obon exchange dance stage.

Visitors can enjoy Yosakoi, the most iconic dance in Japanese culture and get to try on Yukata, along with enjoying a tea-making corner.

The event will also host a fashion and catwalk show with a VNĐ50 million (US$2,000) prize up for grabs for hundreds of cosplayers from all over the country, competing as various characters from popular manga, anime and online game shows.

The organisers have called on all cosplay fans to transform themselves and win big with a separate Tiktok contest for a grand prize of VNĐ20 million ($800).