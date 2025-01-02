Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Environment

Twelve Javan pangolins released back to nature

January 02, 2025 - 18:21
Pangolins are the most trafficked animal in the world
12 Javan pangolins (Manis Javanica) were released into the wild on January 2, 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

NINH BÌNH — The Cúc Phương National Park in the northern province of Ninh Bình, in collaboration with the Save Việt Nam's Wildlife (SVW), successfully released 12 Javan pangolins (Manis Javanica) back into the wild on Thursday.

The two organisations rescued the pangolins by intervening in illegal transportation, hunting, and trading back in the months of October and November.

After being rescued and brought to the SVW, they were closely monitored for their health status to assess their recovery progress. This allowed the team to develop plans for subsequent stages of survival skill training, ensuring they are well-prepared to forage and defend themselves in their natural habitat.

Pangolins are the most trafficked animal in the world. Việt Nam is home to two pangolin species, namely Javan (also known as Sunda) and Chinese (Manis pentadactyla), both listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red List. They are facing the threat of extinction. — VNS

endangered wildlife vietnam

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Environment

Top legislator receives Samsung Việt Nam's leader

Vietnamese National Assembly leader emphasised that Việt Nam welcomes and desires to boost close and comprehensive cooperation with countries, economies, leading businesses and partners in the world specialising in the sector, including the Samsung Group.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom