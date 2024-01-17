Việt Nam sets plan for HFC consumption and production for 2024-28

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has recently issued a legal document laying down the national hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) production and consumption between 2024 and 2028.

Decision No.4134 stipulates that the country will produce zero CO2-equivalent tonnes and consume less than 14 million CO2-equivalent tonnes of HFC from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2028.

The ministry will assign its Department of Climate Change to collect annual HFC consumption data and submit it to the Ozone Secretariat. The department will also be in charge of periodically submitting a plan for HFC consumption to the ministry.

Việt Nam has always been an active player in the global efforts to protect the ozone layers. The country prohibited the use of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and halons in early 2010 and imposed import restrictions on methyl bromide several years later.

Documents guiding the implementation of the Law on Environment Protection 2020 have clarified contents of the roadmap for management and elimination of HFCs according to Việt Nam's responsibilities and obligations to implement the Montreal Protocol, along with sanctions for violations in the field.

The country has joined hands with the international community in protecting the ozone layer, controlling and eliminating substances that deplete the ozone layer, including CFC, Halon, CTC, HCFC, and Methyl bromide, and HFCs which are fluorinated greenhouse gases (GHGs). Việt Nam has completely eliminated the consumption of CFC, Halon, and CTC substances since January 1, 2010, and limited the import of Methyl bromide substances which were only used for disinfection purposes.

Between 2020 and 2025, Việt Nam has set a target to reduce hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) consumption by 35 per cent. Imported HCFC has been reduced to 2,600 tonnes and is expected to be banned in 2040.

Decision No.4134 is just the starting point for the phase-out of HFC in Việt Nam. The country aims to cut HFC consumption by 10 per cent between 2029 and 2034, and 80 per cent in 2045. — VNS