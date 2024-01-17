Gov't orders preparations against drought and salinisation

HÀ NỘI — The Government issued a directive addressing the escalating impacts of climate change and El Niño, leading to unpredictable weather patterns and heightened risks of drought, water shortages and saline intrusion.

The directive, signed by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, underscores that proactive response is imperative, particularly in light of the increasingly abnormal weather conditions and rising saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta following tidal patterns.

According to assessments from the National Centre for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting, the dry season of 2023-2024 is expected to bring heightened saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta, surpassing the average and mirroring the levels observed in 2020-21. The peak period, expected around February to April, may see localised freshwater shortages and intensified saline intrusion into river mouths. The central and Central Highlands regions could experience drought and localised water shortages, impacting livelihoods during the dry season.

To address these challenges, Prime Minister Chính instructs relevant authorities to monitor and implement measures during the peak months of the dry season.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) should monitor El Niño impacts, weather developments and water sources. MONRE must provide timely information on the hydrological situation, water sources and risks nationwide, particularly in the Mekong Delta and central region, to raise awareness and facilitate preventive measures.

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) should implement specialised monitoring and forecasts on water sources, water quality, and the risk of shortages and saline intrusion. MARD's mission is to disseminate information to localities and residents, offering guidance on suitable preventive measures and coordinating with other ministries to ensure efficient operation of irrigation reservoirs and hydroelectric power systems, optimising water resource use.

Local people's committees should closely monitor weather developments, hydrological and meteorological forecasts, and drought and saline intrusion information. Localities must determine impact levels on each locality, deploying specific measures as directed by the MARD, as well as providing guidance to residents on water-saving practices, prioritising essential needs and preventing water shortages.

Related ministries and agencies must proactively direct, coordinate and support localities in responding to and overcoming drought, water shortages and saline intrusion, ensuring the well-being of the people.

The Government Office will monitor assigned functions and tasks to ensure effective implementation of the directive. — VNS