Green Consumption Campaign 2025 launched in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 2025 Green Consumption Campaign, themed “Green Brands – Rich in Vietnamese Identity,” launched in Hồ Chí Minh City on June 7.

A joint initiative of Sài Gòn Giải Phóng newspaper and Saigon Co.op, the campaign is more than a communications effort; it is a long-term commitment to helping businesses build a competitive edge and elevate Vietnamese products through green values.

According to data from the General Statistics Office and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, green product lines have seen an average annual growth rate of over 15 per cent since 2021. Remarkably, 72 per cent of consumers surveyed stated they are willing to pay a premium for environmentally friendly products.

Yet, a paradox persists. Organisers note that while many businesses have started to green their products and processes, most still struggle to communicate their brand story to consumers in a way that is effective, clear, and emotionally resonant.

The campaign seeks to bridge this gap by connecting “green brands” with “green awareness” in the community, leveraging a wide range of communication platforms and an extensive nationwide retail network.

This year's campaign is centered on the "Green Brands – Rich in Vietnamese Identity" programme, which is designed to help businesses—especially suppliers within the Saigon Co.op distribution chain—build a brand identity rooted in sustainability.

More than just promotion, the initiative focuses on helping companies tell the authentic stories of their green transformation, encompassing everything from production processes and raw materials to environmental standards and social responsibility.

According to Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op, the Green Consumption Campaign, first launched in 2010, has consistently aimed to help consumers identify products from businesses genuinely committed to environmental protection. He noted that it also empowers shoppers to prioritise products from these responsible companies. This, in turn, helps foster a fairer and more competitive marketplace, especially for businesses investing in green production and pursuing sustainable development for the community's well-being.

Over the past 15 years, the campaign has evolved into a unique, large-scale initiative with significant influence and widespread participation from communities nationwide.

Thắng explained that with a network of over 800 retail locations, Saigon Co.op sees its role as not just selling products but also guiding sustainable consumer behaviour.

He added that for years, Saigon Co.op has prioritised environmentally friendly products by supporting green-focused businesses through dedicated display zones, eco-friendly promotions, green brand marketing, and transparent communication.

These efforts are designed to strengthen consumer trust and inspire the wider community to adopt a green lifestyle. — VNS