Việt Nam to host International Electronics and Smart Devices Expo 2025

HCM CITY — The International Electronics and Smart Devices Expo Việt Nam 2025 (IEAE) is set to take place from May 29 to 31 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City’s District 7.

According to a representative from Vinexad Company, the display area will cover over 10,000sq.m, attracting more than 350 enterprises from China and Việt Nam.

It will showcase a comprehensive range of consumer electronics and small home appliances, providing an effective platform for business connectivity, catering to the diverse needs of visitors and international buyers.

The highlight of IEAE 2025 is its wide range of products, featuring diverse models with factory-direct prices.

In the consumer electronics sector, cutting-edge products such as smart speakers, wireless earbuds, and livestreaming equipment will be on display, along with wearable technology like smartwatches and smart glasses.

Additionally, accessories for smartphones and tablets, gaming peripherals, automotive mobile electronics, and more will be featured.

The expo will also shine a spotlight on the smart home appliance sector, which has witnessed impressive growth in recent years.

Featured products include smart ovens, smart rice cookers in the kitchen appliance category, air purifiers, and intelligent vacuum cleaners for eco-friendly devices, as well as personal care products such as electric toothbrushes, massage guns, and hair dryers.

These products not only highlight the vast potential of smart home technology in enhancing quality of life but also offer consumers more convenient and modern living experiences.

Moreover, the exhibition will present a wide array of manufacturing support products, including electronic components, circuit boards, and sensors, making it a valuable platform for manufacturers, industry experts, and R&D units.

Renowned brands are set to introduce a wide variety of new products, promising an engaging experience for visitors.

Among them, Remax will showcase its power banks and phone accessories, offering a diverse selection of high-quality options for consumers.

Dongguan Ketikesi Culture and Technology Co., Ltd. will launch its high-end custom keyboards, meeting the growing demand for personalised design.

Meanwhile, Stelang Electronics Co., Ltd. from Shunde Foshan will introduce a range of coffee machines, including capsule, pressure, and automatic drip coffee makers, allowing consumers to enjoy premium coffee at home.

Henglong Innovation Co., Ltd. from Xinhui Jiangmen will present a selection of small appliances such as juicers, waffle makers, and vacuum sealers, contributing to enhanced living standards.

Other notable products include sleep aid speakers, 3D printers, and smart glasses with voice control, gesture recognition, and eye-tracking capabilities.

In addition to international enterprises, the expo will also welcome leading Vietnamese brands such as FPT Shop, Phong Vũ, and Sunhouse, further enhancing the diversity of the event.

As part of the IEAE 2025, a series of industry seminars will be organised, with experts discussing future trends in the electronics and smart device sectors, offering valuable insights and direction for businesses and attendees.

A dedicated area for outstanding products will also be a highlight, showcasing the latest research achievements, breakthrough technologies, and innovative designs from numerous reputable brands.

“The International Electronics and Smart Devices Expo Vietnam 2025 (IEAE) is expected to create a professional platform for the industry, making a significant contribution to the sustainable development and innovation of the sector in Việt Nam,” a Vinexad representative emphasised. – VNS