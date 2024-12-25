Electronic imports exceed $100 billion

HÀ NỘI — The import value of computers, electronic products and components reached US$4.52 billion in the first half of December, according to the latest statistics from the General Department of Customs.

This brings the total import value of this group of goods from the beginning of the year to December 15, to $102.25 billion.

This group alone accounts for 28.26 per cent of the total import value of the country.

Compared to the same period in 2023, the group’s import value increased by $18.05 billion, or 21.4 per cent.

The two main markets from which Việt Nam imports this type of goods are South Korea and China.

By the end of November, the import value from South Korea was $31.53 billion, an increase of 49 per cent compared to the same period last year. It accounted for 32 per cent of Việt Nam’s total import value of computers, electronic products and components.

Import value from China reached $29.22 billion, a 12.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The export value of computers, products and components reached $68.54 billion by December 15, up $14.38 billion (or 26.6 per cent) compared to the same period in 2023. — VNS