Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Electronic imports exceed $100 billion

December 25, 2024 - 13:56
Computers, electronic products and components are the first import group to exceed the US$100 billion mark this year.
An electronic component production line at a factory of Suntech Vietnam JSC in Bắc Giang Province. Việt Nam's imports and exports of computers, electronic products and components have remained strong this year. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The import value of computers, electronic products and components reached US$4.52 billion in the first half of December, according to the latest statistics from the General Department of Customs.

This brings the total import value of this group of goods from the beginning of the year to December 15, to $102.25 billion.

This group alone accounts for 28.26 per cent of the total import value of the country.

Compared to the same period in 2023, the group’s import value increased by $18.05 billion, or 21.4 per cent.

The two main markets from which Việt Nam imports this type of goods are South Korea and China.

By the end of November, the import value from South Korea was $31.53 billion, an increase of 49 per cent compared to the same period last year. It accounted for 32 per cent of Việt Nam’s total import value of computers, electronic products and components.

Import value from China reached $29.22 billion, a 12.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The export value of computers, products and components reached $68.54 billion by December 15, up $14.38 billion (or 26.6 per cent) compared to the same period in 2023. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Quality for the people

The ‘Made in Vietnam 2024’ Goods Week has attracted more than a hundred businesses from 30 provinces across the country, marking a significant event in the promotion of Vietnamese-made products.
Economy

Market mixed as foreign bloc restarts net buying

Market breadth remained negative, with 184 stocks declining, 143 advancing and 44 unchanged. Liquidity surged to VNĐ15.9 trillion (approximately US$624.35 million), marking a 29.2 per cent increase compared to the previous session.
Economy

VN seafood export surpass 2024 goal of $10 billion

Việt Nam’s seafood export in 2024 has surpassed its target of US$10 billion despite many challenges related to the market, logistics and materials, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom