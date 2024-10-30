Central city expands CIT zone

ĐÀ NẴNG – The government has approved the expansion of the centralised information technology zone on the base of the already operational Đà Nẵng Software Park No 1 and newly-built Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2.

In a decision signed on October 22 the city’s information technology and communications department said the new expanded Đà Nẵng centralised information technology (CIT) zone will include two buildings in Quang Trung Street and in the new constructed Đà Nẵng Software No 2 on 28,573sq.m in Như Nguyệt Street.

Đà Nẵng Software Park No 1 was recognised as the first CIT zone of Đà Nẵng in 2017.

The new Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2, which was built in 2020 at a cost of US$39 million, will be the workplace for 6,000 IT engineers.

Currently, Đà Nẵng has three CIT Zones including Đà Nẵng Software Park, Đà Nẵng IT Park and the FPT Complex, with a workforce of 53,000 across various digital industries.

The city’s IT and communications industry earned revenues of 36.57 trillion ($1.46 billion), of which $147.8 million was from software export turnover, in 2023, contributing 20 per cent to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP).

Đà Nẵng is leading the country in digitalisation progress with an average rate of 2.3 digital businesses per 1,000 population.

The city has been building a digital framework capability for local people in promoting the digital society.

The 341ha-Đà Nẵng IT Park was designed as a ‘Silicon Valley’ in central Việt Nam, in drawing investment from Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

Đà Nẵng and FPT Group agreed on digital transformation in 2021-25, accelerating the ‘smart city’ project and putting the city on the ASEAN smart city network list by 2030.

FPT Group alone has invested $108 million in the city over the past 20 years.

Đà Nẵng is one of four cities of Việt Nam developing CIT Zones, including Quang Trung Software Park, HCM City’s Software Park, the National University’s Software centre, E-Town in HCM City, the Hà Nội-based ICT transaction centre and Software Park in southern Cần Thơ City.