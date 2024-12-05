Politics & Law
World

Same-sex marriages in Thailand can be registered nationwide from January 22

December 05, 2024 - 10:33
Deputy interior minister says district offices nationwide are ready to register same-sex couples from the minute the law is promulgated.
The Equal Marriage Act’s journey spanned four years, and two government administrations. THE NATION/ANN Photo

BANGKOK — The Interior Ministry is fully prepared to register same-sex marriages across Thailand when the Equal Marriage Act goes into effect on January 22, Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejwanich said.

Theerarat confirmed on Wednesday that all 50 district offices in Bangkok and 878 district offices nationwide are ready to facilitate the registration of same-sex marriages. She hailed the act’s enforcement as a significant milestone for Thai society in recognising and endorsing equality for diverse sexual orientations.

She also extended her best wishes to same-sex couples who will register their marriages, hoping they build happy, harmonious family lives together.

The Equal Marriage Act’s journey spanned four years, and two government administrations, to finally reach this point. The House of Representatives passed the bill on March 27, with 400 votes in favour and 10 against. The bill later received the Senate’s approval on June 18 and is now set to become law on January 22, 2025. — THE NATION/ANN

