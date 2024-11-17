More than man's best friend: four-legged heroes

By Lê Hương

Smart, loyal and friendly to people – these are common characteristics of dogs as pets. Yet for the dogs chosen to serve in the army, they are also courageous.

These ‘four-legged heroes’ accompany military soldiers on various duties. Whether rescuing people during natural disasters, patrolling borders, or chasing criminals, they help soldiers fulfil their missions.

Border Guard School 24 has been one of the key institutions in the country for training war dogs. One of their recent duties involved searching for missing people in flood-swept Làng Nủ Village in Lào Cai Province after Typhoon Yagi.

“All of the tracker dogs we brought along were excellent,” Major Đoàn Văn Hoàn told Việt Nam News. “When we identified a suspicious area, we would use different dogs to double-check the site. When they showed the same results, we reported to senior officers to decide on further action.”

Hoàn said the dogs work well on stable land. “They, however, were hindered in muddy areas. They got stuck in the mud and couldn’t move or sniff at the places we needed. So, before bringing the dogs in, we explored the area first and chose a suitable time to ensure safety,” he said.

The dogs helped soldiers locate dozens of missing people in Làng Nủ Village. Sadly, most were found dead in the mud.

“When we arrived, we felt sorrow and pain,” Đoàn said. “Locals had lost all their property and even family members. They surrounded us, longing for news of their loved ones, hoping we could find them soon.

“Our dogs were especially important because of their sense of smell. Only with that capability could we decide where to dig and search for people in the mud,” he said.

Hoàn and his dog had also joined a special mission to search for people in collapsed buildings after the earthquake in Turkey in February last year. There, they faced the risk of further quakes and collapsing debris.

“We had to put special socks on our dogs’ legs to help them move through the wreckage,” he added.

The dogs undergo daily training over many years to act as professional trackers in real-life situations.

Said Lieutenant Phùng Tiến Đoàn: “The most important thing is the dogs’ obedience. We teach them to climb ladders and jump over hard obstacles. Then, they’re trained in more specialised skills.

"For example, in war dog units, we have protection and chasing units. Dogs with strong gnawing ability join the protection unit, while those with a strong sense of smell join the chasing unit. We repeat simple lessons until the dogs understand their roles.”

The training time for each dog depends on its response to lessons rather than a fixed schedule. Each trainer may work with up to two dogs at a time, and it’s crucial that trainers and dogs develop a close bond.

“When we train them, we should encourage them, not force them,” Đoàn said. “The key is that trainers and dogs remain close at all times. This helps the dogs trust their trainers.”

Hoàn emphasised that dogs never leave loyal owners. “They remain devoted to us, loving us as we love them. We follow professional training plans strictly,” he said.

The dogs’ loyalty to their trainers reflects their character, while the trainers remain deeply committed to their duties to the country.

“As a soldier, I go wherever the Motherland needs me,” Hoàn said. “On international missions, I do everything for my homeland and my people. We consider our international friends’ relatives our own and spare no effort to fulfil our tasks.”

Hoàn loves his work and hopes to continue until he retires.

“If one truly loves this job, they can focus on it and find the most effective training methods,” Đoàn added.

These dogs, serving in the armed forces, are indeed humans’ friends and invaluable assistants in special missions – true four-legged heroes. VNS