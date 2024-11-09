Khmer Buddhist ceremony embodies spirit of giving

Every year, between mid-October and mid-November, the Khmer ethnic community in southern Việt Nam enthusiastically organises the Kathina festival (or Buddhist monks' robe offering ceremony).

It is held to pray for the peace and safety of villages and families, while also offering robes and necessities to the monks in Khmer pagodas.

A cherished cultural tradition of the followers of Theravada Buddhism, the event, one of the biggest Buddhist festivals of the ethnic Khmer community, embodies the spirit of giving within this rich spiritual practice.

The Khmers believe that the Kathina robe offering ceremony brings significant merit, ensuring the monks' achievements in their practice. Alongside the robes, which are the most important offerings, worshippers also present other essentials like daily necessities, household items, medicines, and food to the monks.

This heartfelt tradition not only supports the monks but also strengthens the spiritual bonds within the community.

Traditionally, the pagoda abbots announce the date of the ceremony to the local Buddhist followers, allowing them to prepare. The worshippers then solemnly arrange their offerings, presenting them on their heads as a sign of deep reverence. This practice reflects the community's profound respect for and devotion to their spiritual traditions.

In Việt Nam, the Kathina festival is organised by the ethnic Khmer communities living in Southern provinces and cities, including HCM City, Bạc Liêu, Đồng Nai, Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, Trà Vinh, Tây Ninh, and Cà Mau. VNS