Khmer Buddhist ceremony embodies spirit of giving

|A cherished cultural tradition for followers of Theravada Buddhism, this meaningful event embodies the spirit of giving within this rich spiritual practice. VNA/VNS Photos Nguyễn Hằng
Every year, between mid-October and mid-November, the Khmer ethnic community in southern Việt Nam enthusiastically organises the Kathina festival (or Buddhist monks' robe offering ceremony).
|A vibrant procession is a highlight of the Kathina robe offering ceremony organised by the ethnic Khmer community in Hậu Giang Province.
It is held to pray for the peace and safety of villages and families, while also offering robes and necessities to the monks in Khmer pagodas.
A cherished cultural tradition of the followers of Theravada Buddhism, the event, one of the biggest Buddhist festivals of the ethnic Khmer community, embodies the spirit of giving within this rich spiritual practice.
|Khmer Buddhist followers present a traditional dance during the Kathina festival.
The Khmers believe that the Kathina robe offering ceremony brings significant merit, ensuring the monks' achievements in their practice. Alongside the robes, which are the most important offerings, worshippers also present other essentials like daily necessities, household items, medicines, and food to the monks.
This heartfelt tradition not only supports the monks but also strengthens the spiritual bonds within the community.
|Robes and other offerings are placed respectfully at the main altar before being offered to the monks.
Traditionally, the pagoda abbots announce the date of the ceremony to the local Buddhist followers, allowing them to prepare. The worshippers then solemnly arrange their offerings, presenting them on their heads as a sign of deep reverence. This practice reflects the community's profound respect for and devotion to their spiritual traditions.
|The Kathina festival is one of the biggest Buddhist festivals of the ethnic Khmer community.
In Việt Nam, the Kathina festival is organised by the ethnic Khmer communities living in Southern provinces and cities, including HCM City, Bạc Liêu, Đồng Nai, Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, Trà Vinh, Tây Ninh, and Cà Mau. VNS
|The offerings are carefully prepared before being presented to the monks.
|The monks perform the ritual to receive the robes and other offerings, a solemn and revered part of the Kathina ceremony.