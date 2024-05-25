Russia tours to resume in September after hiatus due to terror attack

HCM CITY — Vietnamese travel firms are preparing to send tour groups to Russia again starting in September after a pause due to the recent terrorist attack in Moscow.

Danh Nam Travel and six other Hà Nội firms are planning to send three groups whose tours were rescheduled after the attack on a theatre in March.

The firms said they have done a thorough safety assessment of tourist attractions in Russia to ensure the safety of customers.

Lưu Thị Thu, deputy director of Hoàng Việt Travel, said the tour prices remain unchanged.

The ease of obtaining e-visas and the improved quality of accommodation and food make Russian tours an attractive option, she said.

Popular destinations in the country include St. Petersburg, Moscow, Murmansk, Lovozero Tundras, and Teriberka.

Popular options include a 10-day tour of Moscow and Saint Petersburg, and an 11-day tour of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Kaliningrad.

Vietnam Airlines offers direct flights from HCM City and Hà Nội to Moscow, while Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines offer direct flights to Saint Petersburg.

An eight-day package tour, costing up to US$2,000, would explore the beautiful architecture and history of St. Petersburg and Moscow and take visitors to major attractions such as the Hermitage Museum and Red Square.

The attack on the concert hall was the deadliest in Russia in over two decades, resulting in the loss of over 130 lives.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. — VNS