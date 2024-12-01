SABECO continued listed in the Top Sustainable Business in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (SABECO) continued to be recognised as one of Việt Nam's leading sustainable enterprises, having made significant strides in implementing ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) initiatives.

SABECO's continued recognition in the Top 100 Sustainable Businesses in Việt Nam (CSI 2024) was announced by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on Friday evening.

SABECO’s consistent presence on this prestigious list reflects the company’s dedication to improving its sustainability practices and creating long-term value for both the business and its partners. It also underscores the company’s significant contributions to Việt Nam’s overall development.

The CSI100 programme, supported by experts from the Central Economic Committee, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour, offers a comprehensive evaluation system.

In 2024, the programme introduced 153 indicators, an increase of 23 from the previous year, with a primary focus on environmental factors. SABECO's environmental initiatives stood out, particularly its decision to join the Việt Nam Packaging Recycling Alliance (PRO Vietnam) in August 2024, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices and contributing to the country’s green growth goals.

SABECO has also made remarkable progress in reducing its environmental impact. In 2024, the company reduced water usage in beer production to 2.6 litres per litre of beer, down from 3 litres in 2022. Greenhouse gas emissions also saw a decrease, from 9.18 kg CO2e/hl in 2022 to 7.76 kg CO2e/hl in 2024. Additionally, the company doubled its solar energy usage in the past two years, with 12 of its 26 factories now equipped with rooftop solar panels.

Strengthening ESG for a sustainable future

SABECO's ESG initiatives are centered around three key pillars: responding to climate change, enhancing the capacity of employees and communities, and collaborating with stakeholders to generate positive impacts.

The company’s focus on climate action includes the installation of rooftop solar panels, the replacement of fossil fuel boilers with biomass boilers, and the adoption of sustainable packaging and wastewater treatment systems - all contributing to the country's environmental goals.

SABECO has also made significant investments in community and employee development. Through initiatives such as the SABECO Beer Research and Development Centre (SRC), which nurtures brewing experts and attracts young talent, the company is fostering the growth of future leaders. SABECO also supports national athletes and young businesses in rural areas, promoting economic, social and environmental development.

The company is committed to working with partners to create a balanced and dynamic lifestyle, ensuring compliance with business ethics and laws.

The 'SABECO Sports Hub - Connecting Vietnamese Spirit' initiative, in partnership with the Central Youth Union, promotes a healthy lifestyle and community engagement through sports, culture, and culinary exchanges across 36 provinces in Việt Nam.

As a leading enterprise in Việt Nam, SABECO remains committed to driving positive change through effective business practices and a strong focus on ESG principles, ensuring sustainable growth for the company and the wider community. — VNS