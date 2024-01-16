Lynk & Co brand launched in HCM City

HCM CITY -- Lynk & Co Automobile International Sales Company Ltd (Lynk & Co) and GreenLynk Automotives Joint Stock Company on Saturday officially launched the Lynk & Co car brand in the Southern market.

The introduction took place at the Lynk & Co showroom on Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh Street in HCM City, where three SUV models, Lynk & Co 01, Lynk & Co 05, and Lynk & Co 09, were unveiled.

The spacious Lynk & Co showroom, spreading across nearly 5,000 square meters, aims to not only attract car enthusiasts but also serve as a meeting place for individuals with a passion for modern and high-quality vehicles.

Following the successful debut of the Lynk & Co 09 in Hà Nội, the presence of the Lynk & Co 01 and Lynk & Co 05 SUV models at the launch event reaffirms the brand's commitment to enhancing the standard of quality and experience for Vietnamese consumers.

The Lynk & Co 01, a C-size SUV, stands out in its segment with its 2.0L, 4-cylinder high-power turbocharged engine, designed for efficiency and fuel consumption in urban settings while minimising environmental impact.

Its Mega City Contrast design philosophy ensures its global beauty and unique appeal. Additionally, the Lynk & Co 01 is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity.

The Lynk & Co 05, a crossover SUV and considered the coupe SUV version of the 01 model, features sharp lines, sporty front and rear bumpers, and a robust appearance. In the Middle East market, the Lynk & Co 05 is popular due to its personal design, high-performance operation, and innovative technology.

The Lynk & Co 09, the flagship model, was recently launched at Tasco Mall Long Biên in Hà Nội. Developed on SPA technology, the Lynk & Co 09 boasts a 2.0L engine, 254 horsepower, 350Nm torque, and is equipped with an 8-speed transmission and AWD drive. Its luxurious and distinctive design language appeals to discerning customers.

Liu Xiangyang, senior vice president of Geely Auto Group and CEO of Lynk & Co, expressed his honor to be in Việt Nam again to introduce Lynk & Co's high-end products to a new generation of young consumers.

He emphasised the brand's focus on individuality, trendy design, technology, and sporty appeal, which aim to elevate the overall mobility experience.

Lynk & Co, established in 2016, is a global automotive brand resulting from a joint venture between Geely Auto Group and Volvo Car Group. Positioned in the "new premium" market, Lynk & Co caters to urbanites of the new generation who seek a fresh and open approach to luxury vehicles. – VNS