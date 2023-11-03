Market extends gains on improved liquidity

HÀ NỘI — Benchmark indices extended gains to the second day on the improvement of liquidity and bottom-fishing demand.

The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) added up 35.81 points, or 3.44 per cent, to close Thursday at 1,075.47 points. It had recovered 11.47 points on Wednesday.

The market's breadth remained in the positive zone as the number of winners surpassed that of losers by 329 to 24, with 81 ticker symbols hitting the ceiling prices.

Liquidity on the southern bourse continued to improve, of which the trading value increased by 12.3 per cent from the previous session to VNĐ14.6 trillion (nearly US$596 million), equivalent to a trading volume of more than 772.1 million shares.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, also climbed nearly 36 points, or 3.41 per cent, to 1,087.5 points. Particularly, all 30 stocks in the VN30 basket ticked up, of which two registered the biggest daily gain of 7 per cent.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index gained further, up 8.32 points, or 3.97 per cent, to 217.97 points. During the session, over 126.8 million shares were traded on the northern market, worth nearly VNĐ2.2 trillion.

The bullish sentiment spread across all sectors, lifting the market sentiment.

Statistics showed that the banking, manufacturing and real estate industries continued to lead the market's rallies. Specifically, BIDV (BID) was the biggest gainer today, up 4.13 per cent in market capitalisation.

It was followed by Hòa Phát Group (HPG), Vietcombank (VCB), Vinhomes (VHM) and Sabeco (SAB). All the stocks rose at least 1.4 per cent, with SAB hitting the maximum intra-day gain of 7 per cent.

Also supporting the market, securities stocks performed well. In particular, SSI Securities Corporation (SSI), Saigon - Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS), VNDirect Securities Corporation (VND), VIX Securities JSC (VIX), Hồ Chí Minh Securities Corporation (HCM) and MB Securities Company (MBS) jumped in a range of 6.45-9.22 per cent.

Many realty stocks logged the biggest daily rise on Thursday, such as Đất Xanh Group (DXG), Novaland (NVL), Development Investment Construction JSC (DIG), Phát Đạt Real Estate Development JSC (PDR), Vietnam Construction And Import-Export JSC (VCG), Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Investment JSC (CII), Hodeco (HDC).

Meanwhile, foreign investors were net buyers on the market on Thursday after net buying a small amount of VNĐ12 billion on both main exchanges. Of which, they net sold VNĐ158.43 billion on HoSE, but net bought a value of VNĐ170.45 billion on HNX. — VNS