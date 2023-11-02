Việt Nam appreciates Samsung's contributions in national developments: Top legislator

HÀ NỘI — Projects implemented by the Samsung Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Việt Nam have contributed to shifting economic structure, promoting exports, developing supporting industry, and generating jobs in the country, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ told Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Samsung Park Hark Kyu in a meeting on November 1.

The Vietnamese top legislator highly valued the rapid disbursement progress of the projects, saying this has helped promote socio-economic development in Việt Nam.

Huệ congratulated Samsung Việt Nam on its business results over the first three quarters of 2023, with revenue of over US$48 billion and export turnover of about $42 billion, making a significant contribution to Việt Nam's import-export value.

The upgrade of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December last year has opened strong cooperation opportunities between Việt Nam and the RoK, he stressed.

He noted with pleasure that after more than three decades of establishing diplomatic relations, the political trust between the two nations continues to be strengthened, and multifaceted cooperation, especially in politics, economics, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, has grown substantially.

The state visit to Việt Nam by RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol in June this year has created new momentum to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership, Huệ said.

Applauding the commitment of the President of Samsung Group to accompany and support Việt Nam in developing supporting industries, the NA Chairman affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature supports and is willing to create favourable legal corridors for investment, production and business of domestic and foreign businesses, including Korean firms and Samsung in particular.

For his part, Park Hark Kyu said he is impressed by Việt Nam's economic growth in recent times.

He highly evaluated the business climate of Việt Nam, saying that the active and effective support by the Vietnamese side has helped Samsung overcome difficulties and challenges in recent times.

The Samsung CFO desired that the Vietnamese legislative body, and its Chairman personally will continue to pay attention to and provide favourable conditions Samsung’s activities.

He promised that Samsung will continue accompanying Việt Nam in its development in the future. — VNS