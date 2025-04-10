Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Singapore’s healthcare spending to become biggest in Government’s coffers

April 10, 2025 - 21:16
In 2025, the government has set aside SGD20.9 billion (US$15.6 billion) for health, second only to spending on defence, which has a budget of SGD23.4 billion.

In 2025, the Government has set aside $20.9 billion for health, second only to spending on defence. — Photo from the The Straits Times

SINGAPORE — Spending on healthcare in Singapore could soon become the single biggest item in the government’s coffers, according to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

He assured Singaporeans that their basic healthcare needs will continue to be affordable, the Straits Times reported.

In 2025, the government has set aside SGD20.9 billion (US$15.6 billion) for health, second only to spending on defence, which has a budget of SGD23.4 billion.

Citing the trajectory of Government healthcare expenditure, which had gone up from 9 billion in 2015 to 18 billion in 204, he predicted that the figure could be close to SGD30 billion a year by 2030.

A lot of the money will go towards building more facilities, including new hospitals, nursing homes and community care centres, and for manpower costs. But a substantial portion will be spent on subsidies to keep costs down for patients.

However, to maintain a high-quality medical system, he said people will also have to share in the costs of better care, largely with insurance and their MediSave funds, he said. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

World

Malaysia to convene special ASEAN meeting on US tariffs

In Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025, under the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) pillar, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz will chair a Special ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting on April 10 to discuss the US’s new reciprocal tariff imposition.
World

Former Lao President Khamtay Siphanone passes away

General Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, former President of Laos and senior revolutionary of the LPRP, passed away at 10:30am on April 2 at the age of 102.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom