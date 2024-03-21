Annual travel fair to focus on green transition

HÀ NỘI – The annual Vietnam International Travel Mart VITM Hanoi 2024 will take place between April 11 and 14 in downtown Hà Nội.

According to Vũ Thế Bình, chairman of Việt Nam Tourism Association, under the theme of Việt Nam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development, the event will promote a new tourism trend: responsible tourism together with environment protection for sustainable development.

The event will gather 3,500 international and domestic enterprises at 450 stalls, while thousands of tours and tourism products will be available at favourable prices at the site. Some 80,000 visitors are expected to join the mart.

There will be many Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2V) meetings at the site.

A forum on sustainable development will gather up to 3,000 representatives from State agencies, tourism experts, and enterprises to discuss solutions to green transition and expanding tourism markets for green tourism.

Localities throughout the country such as Kiên Giang, Mekong Delta, Thái Nguyên, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, and Nghệ An will host various tourism promotion events within the framework of the travel mart.

The event will host many distinctive art performances by art troupes from Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and South Korea.

“VITM Hà Nội 2024 will not only be a tourism fair but also an exchange and cooperation platform for the Vietnamese tourism sector,” Bình said. “It has special meaning in 2024 as this year the sector will fully recover from the pandemic, and international tourism will be more promoted. The tourism sector will define Vietnamese brand in the international market.”

The event will take place at the Hà Nội Friendship Culture Palace, 91 Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. VNS