TopCV CEO reveals key job market insights

Hiếu Trần, CEO of TopCV Việt Nam, earned a coveted spot on Forbes' 2022 Under 30 list. His brainchild, TopCV, has connected more than 200,000 jobseekers to over 7.6 million suitable candidates in Việt Nam. In an engaging conversation with Trương Khánh Linh, he shares his company's vision and offers valuable insights on the current job market

Inner Sanctum: Could you elaborate on the concept behind TopCV?

After a remarkable seven-year journey, our company has been transformed into a leading technology-driven human resources ecosystem in the country, with four core products: the smart recruitment platform TopCV.vn; the employee competency establishment and assessment platform TestCenter.vn; the employee experience management & enhancement platform HappyTime.vn; and the high-performance recruitment management solution SHiring.ai.

Yet, when we reflect on our humble beginnings, the idea that gave birth to TopCV primarily sprang from my personal quest for a standardised, professional CV – a vision I believed was a shared aspiration of many at the time. It all started as an online CV creation tool and subsequently evolved into the prestigious job portal.

Inner Sanctum: What are the features that set TopCV apart from other companies specialising in the recruitment field?

What truly sets TopCV apart is our Human Resources Technology Ecosystem (HR Tech). We do not evade responsibilities; we recognise the vital importance of retaining and nurturing long-term partnerships within organisations.

That's why we choose to enhance advantages for Vietnamese businesses with a comprehensive ecosystem of technology solutions designed to optimise every touchpoint on an individual's journey from a prospective candidate to a valued, long-term employee. Our ultimate aim is to provide these talents with an environment where they can unleash their full potential.

Inner Sanctum: What are TopCV's plans to stay ahead of evolving technology trends and enhance customer experience?

As I emphasised during the HR TechConference 2023, an annual event hosted by TopCV, AI has taken centre stage as the defining global trend. AI is no longer a futuristic concept or a distant dream; it has become an integral part of our daily lives, serving as a tool that enhances efficiency and productivity.

It serves as the cornerstone of TopCV's product development team, which is dedicated to creating innovative solutions and features to enhance service effectiveness and customer experiences. By harnessing the vast potential of BigData from our 7.6 million users, over 15.3 million successful job matches, and billions of user activity records, TopCV has successfully addressed two key challenges.

First, it is the connection of the “right person” to the “right job” at the “right time”. Second, we've optimised job postings to strike a balance in the recruitment supply and demand equation. This strategic approach powers businesses to cost-effectively attract top talent while optimising performance and costs.

Inner Sanctum: As someone with expertise in the recruitment field, what industry do you think will take the lead in the next few years?

According to TopCV's 2022 JobMarket, the IT sector is taking the lead in the job market, attracting significant attention. We find ourselves in a society undergoing rapid digital transformation, with technology evolving swiftly and constantly. Everything, from business operations to our daily routines, is gradually becoming more digitised. This surge in demand for experienced IT professionals is substantial, and there's no indication of slowing down.

Looking ahead, we can expect some intriguing and exciting developments in the recruitment landscape, especially given the fast-paced and unpredictable nature of today's job market.

Inner Sanctum: In your view, given the current economic challenges, what skills should employees have to thrive and secure their jobs?

In today's business world, where companies are always seeking cost-efficiency while boosting employee productivity, soft skills have become increasingly important. Alongside the continuous improvement of their professional skills, having a variety of soft skills is a significant advantage. These skills include multitasking, critical-thinking, problem-solving, analytical abilities, adaptability, teamwork, and a strong work ethic. They not only help employees secure their positions within a company but also play a crucial role in a company's assessment of how well they fit into the organisation. These skills are essential for determining compatibility.

Inner Sanctum: What is your company’s vision for expanding its services to effectively cater to the evolving needs of both jobseekers and businesses?

In the near future, TopCV is set to concentrate on developing solutions tailored to experienced candidates, especially those in mid to senior-level management positions. Beyond our product strategies, we are committed to expanding and deeply integrating AI throughout our entire HR Tech ecosystem.

Additionally, we are enhancing the user experience of TopCV's technological solutions, with a particular focus on mobile-friendliness. Our vision parallels the success stories of platforms like Tinder and Netflix, aiming to create not only professional but highly practical experiences.

Our ultimate goal is to nurture a thriving professional community, with top candidates gaining access to high-quality job opportunities from professional recruiters, carefully curated and bolstered by AI support to maximise connections within the system. We are also integrating features that enhance interaction, enabling transparent and secure information exchange between candidates and recruiters. VNS