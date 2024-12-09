Politics & Law
Home Opinion

Việt Nam plays important role in region and world as well: Indian politician

December 09, 2024 - 13:52
Việt Nam has enhanced its global position and emerged as one of the important countries not only in the region but also in the world, said former Indian Deputy National Security Advisor SD Pradhan in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in New Delhi, India.

 

Việt Nam has achieved many significant milestones this year, particularly in the areas of economy, diplomacy, and defence. — VNA/VNS Photo

According to Pradhan, Việt Nam has achieved many significant milestones this year, particularly in the areas of economy, diplomacy, and defence.

Regarding economic development, Việt Nam's growth rate reached nearly 7 per cent. It’s amazing, especially amidst a currently unfavourable global economic environment. By the end of this year, Việt Nam's GDP is projected to reach approximately US$469 billion, with per capita income around $4,649.

Pradhan identified four key factors that have helped Vietnam achieve these accomplishments. They are bold economic reforms; creating a favourable environment for business activities, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and companies relocating production bases; building a skilled workforce; and integrating into global trade and production activities.

The Indian expert also noted the positive impact of Việt Nam's developing middle class, leading to higher domestic consumption and boosting retail, real estate, and service sectors.

According to Pradhan, a crucial aspect contributing to Việt Nam's economic development is its determination to combat corruption. He believed that Việt Nam has become a model of economic growth, recognised by both the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In terms of diplomacy, Việt Nam continues to maintain the “bamboo diplomacy" initiated by Party General Secretary Việt Nam.

In a short period, Việt Nam has developed its relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, France, and Malaysia. Previously, Việt Nam had established Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships with Russia, India, and China.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has continued to promote the policy of late General Secretary Việt Nam. In recent months, Viiệt Nam has signed Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships with France and Malaysia. This acknowledges the contributions of Vietnamese policymakers, who are following President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought of "more friends, fewer enemies." Importantly, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm believes that Việt Nam's development path cannot be separated from the general trends of the world. This perspective is highly appreciated, according to the Indian politician.

To maintain the momentum of development in 2024 and achieve even greater successes in 2025, Pradhan believed that Việt Nam needs to continue its policies in the economic and diplomatic fields while paying more attention to security aspects.

He also suggested Việt Nam focus on developing renewable energy and creating trading hubs by developing ports. et should also pay attention to preserving resources from the Mekong River and undersea mineral resources to ensure sustainable development. — VNS

 

