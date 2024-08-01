Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style Expat Corner

Hanoi Histories: Whatever happened to The Durian?

August 01, 2024 - 08:50
Oscar Wilde famously said, "Life is far too important a thing ever to talk seriously about" and his contemporary Mark Twain proposed "The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter”.

Expat Folklore: The Durian was a sadly short-lived satire page that was a hit with fellow migrants. Photo courtesy of The Durian.

Alex Reeves - @afreeves23

Getting the opportunity to write for a national newspaper is further than most aspiring writers get, but we seem to live in a place where it feels like anything can happen if you make the right choice on the right day, that feeling gets us out of bed on a morning and keeps many of us around, long after we might have headed home.

Writing about a city and a country you have a deep love affair with is without any hint of sarcasm, a privilege, verging on an honour. I’m proud to be doing so and sharing whatever insights on life in this wonderful country I can find the words for.

That being said, finding a new topic of discussion in Expat Corner on a fortnightly basis, even in the most fertile of ground, can be tricky. There’s only so many times we can talk about the traffic, the weather or Anthony Bourdain. We love Việt Nam, temperatures soar and more people than ever think SUV’s fit in tiny alleyways.

This week, inspired by a comment from someone who might have actually read a previous article, I decided to dive into some expat/migrant folklore. Keen readers and netizens who’ve been here over five years will likely remember a short-lived but genuinely amusing publication, known as ‘The Durian - Hanoi’s Smelliest News’.

Those familiar with satirical content such as The Onion, Waterford Whispers and The Daily Mash will find much to love in their still active yet archived stories, postulating at parts of life here which we all acknowledge as normal but when viewed from an outside perspective, veer towards the absurd.

Oscar Wilde famously said, "Life is far too important a thing ever to talk seriously about" and his contemporary Mark Twain proposed "The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter”. It’s often true that the most comedic aspects of our existence can be found in the dance we do each and every day.

The Durian poked fun at daily life, stereotypes and the rich tapestry of Việt Nam, which to outsiders can be made up of a very confusing pattern. It is however important to respect the country in which we are guests and ultimately a combination of both this and the departure of a key writer, de-facto editor of the publication led to an abrupt stop to their satirical operations.

In a fortnight of conversations, I have heard many fascinating theories about why The Durian seemingly expired. Having spoken with the people behind the words, I can confirm that any of the more exotic speculations are wilder than the content of the publication itself. Sometimes things run their course and not every ending is a blockbuster.

The writers behind this witty slice of the expat literary scene are mostly still among us. Their anonymity may add to the mystique but as hopefully their articles get a few more views this week, what I can say for sure is that they enjoyed contributing to the keen reader’s week just as much as I do here in Expat Corner and their intentions always came from a place of humour, a love for Việt Nam and the adventure that living here can be. VNS

see also

More on this story

Expat Corner

Vũng Tàu - more than just a beach side city

As the ferry pulled into Vũng Tàu, the wharf was a welcome step after 15 kms of rocking and rolling across the bay. People held bags to their face and many conversations went silent as the boat left the sanctuary of the Sài Gòn River and took on the volatility of the open ocean. While the journey was short and in some people's opinion, quite calm, there was no other way to the beautiful Vũng Tàu peninsula.
Expat Corner

The age of the influencer

The things they share often come from a place of passion, something far more noble and honest than gatekeeping or taking smug pleasure from being 'in the know'.
Expat Corner

Just roll with it

The sight of a foreigner cooking and selling bánh xèo and nem lụi on the street of Hà Nội sure is a little unusual to say the least. But his skills and dedication are no joke. Falling in love with the culture, Moritz from Switzerland returned to Việt Nam to immerse himself deeply in Vietnamese lifestyle. And what better way than volunteering at a restaurant.
Expat Corner

The Rice Field Food Market of Bà Rịa

I didn’t like it but you should visit this place once! A strange statement but one that is befitting of this unique attraction just outside Bà Rịa. The newly formed Rice Field Food Market is a wonderfully unique experience that you must try once.
Expat Corner

Culture of convenience

In an increasingly online world where so many young people have the option of retreating to a considerably and sometimes entirely digital existence, it's reassuring to know that the allure of real-life socialising endures.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom