Marriott leader says to open 20 more hotels in Việt Nam in talks with PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International Inc - the US hotel operator, franchisor and licensor in Hà Nội on October 25.

During the reception, the Vietnamese leader congratulated Marriott Group on its successes in developing high-end resort hotel chains in the world as well as in Việt Nam, saying that economic-trade, investment and financial cooperation between Việt Nam and the US is the main pillar and motivation to promote the bilateral relations.

Việt Nam wishes to continue developing relations with the US in a sustainable, effective and trustworthy manner, he added.

Việt Nam focuses on rapid and sustainable tourism development, considering this an important economic sector contributing to the economic development of the country in general and localities in particular, he said, noting that the country also creates the most favourable conditions for investors in the spirit of harmonious benefits and shared risks.

PM Chính suggested Marriott continue expanding its investment in the field of tourism, and hotel and resort services with large-scale projects that match Việt Nam's conditions.

He urged the group to cooperate with Việt Nam in training and developing high-quality human resources meeting international standards; connect Vietnamese tourism with the region and the world; help Việt Nam diversify tourism products and supply chains and improve management capacity in the tourism industry; and support the country in restoring and developing tourism and air transport in the coming time.

For his part, Capuano highly valued Việt Nam's potential and advantages in tourism development, saying that the country is attractive to tourists thanks to its natural beauty, unique culture, and hospitable and friendly people, and attractive and diverse dishes.

He briefed the host on Marriott’s operations in Việt Nam, saying that the group is managing 16 hotels and resorts of eight global brands such as JW Marriott, Le Meridien and Sheraton.

Marriott plans to expand business and investment activities in Việt Nam, aiming to open 20 more hotels and resorts in Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, and Phú Quốc Island in Kiên Giang Province, he added.

The firm will spread stories about Việt Nam and promote the country's image to international tourists, thus further promoting the local tourism industry, he said, adding that it will also use more high-quality Vietnamese human resources and actively implement social security activities in the country in the future. — VNS