National population and housing census kicks off

The General Statistics Office started a national population and housing census today to evaluate national targets and indicators of sustainable development.— Photo plo.vn

HÀ NỘI — The General Statistics Office started a national population and housing census today to evaluate national targets and indicators of sustainable development.

This is the fifth national census the country has conducted over the past fifty years.

The census will investigate general population information, migration status, academic attainment level, technological specialisation, disability rate, marital status, birth and death rate, population growth, labour and occupation, residency and people’s basic living conditions.

The information will help to facilitate related research on Việt Nam’s population and housing growth, and provide basic information for the assessment of the outcomes of socio-economic development plans from 2011 to 2020 and devise strategies for socio-economic development from 2021 to 2030.

The results of the 2019 census will also serve as a basis for initial assessment of implementation of the UN Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which Việt Nam has already committed to, as well as building statistical databases on population and serve as a source of information to support the updating of the national database.

The data will be gathered over the course of 25 days with the preliminary results to be announced in July.

The sample survey results will be issued at the end of 2019, and the general census will be published in the second quarter of 2020. Specialised analyses are to be reported in the last quarter of the same year.

It is estimated that Việt Nam’s population by 2019 will be approximately 95.4 million throughout over 25.9 million households. The survey will be carried out at over 173,000 locations, requiring the participation of more than 122,000 investigators and supervisors. — VNS