Preparations ongoing for Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam Parliamentary Summit in December

HÀ NỘI — Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of Việt Nam National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vũ Hải Hà on Wednesday chaired an online meeting with Lao and Cambodian counterparts Sanya Praseuth and Sous Yara on preparations for the first-ever Parliamentary Summit between the three countries set for December 2023 in Laos' capital city Vientiane.

The foreign affairs committees of the three countries focused on discussing and giving opinions on the agenda of the summit and activities within the framework of the summit. Accordingly, in addition to the opening and closing sessions, the summit will feature two plenary sessions.

There will be additional meetings such as the foreign affairs committee session focusing on the topic "Strengthening the role of the National Assembly of the three countries of Cambodia - Laos - Việt Nam in promoting cooperation, partnership, solidarity and prosperity”. There will also be a session on economic and socio-cultural cooperation aimed on strengthening parliamentary cooperation in promoting the connection of the economies of Cambodia - Laos - Việt Nam towards the goal of sustainable and inclusive development.

The session on defence and security issues focused on strengthening the supervisory role of the parliaments of the three countries in terms of defence and security to ensure peace and stability.

Delegates discussed and gave opinions on technical issues, as well as and how to organise the Friendship Bicycle Race to enhance exchange activities, friendship and intimacy among participating delegates.

According to the Joint Declaration the National Assembly Chairs of the three countries signed on November 20, 2022 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam Parliamentary Summit aims to bolster and consolidate friendly relations, tight-knit solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, with a focus on socio-economic development, defence-security cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges for the sustainable development of the three countries and the region.

The summit is set to monitor the implementation of agreements, action programmes and cooperation projects that the Governments of the three countries have agreed upon, as well as multilateral agreements to which the three countries are members.

At the same time, the summit seeks to promote the exchange and sharing of information, experience and good practices in implementing the functions and tasks of the parliamentary bodies of the three countries; allocate budget and exchange ways to mobilise capital from partners inside and outside the three-country region to implement programmes and projects in the development triangle area and other areas of cooperation.

The three-country Parliamentary Summit will be held every two years, chaired and co-chaired by the Presidents of the three national assemblies on a rotating basis and in alphabetical order. — VNS