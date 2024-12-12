The need for a safe and professional student transport service

In recent years, student transportation services have increased rapidly, particularly in major urban areas. However, the management of this service has raised concerns and worries among many parents. Cao Văn Hiệp, deputy chief inspector of the Hà Nội Department of Transport, speaks with vov.vn about this issue.

How would you assess the existing violations in contracted vehicles used for student transportation?

Regarding contracted vehicles transporting students within the city, the department's inspection division has conducted inspections of 95 schools, with contracts signed with 295 transport service providers, using 1,505 vehicles.

Through inspections, most drivers and vehicles met the requirements to engage in passenger transport services using motor vehicles. Transport providers also signed contracts with schools in accordance with regulations.

The inspection results showed 54 violations were documented, leading to administrative fines amounting to VNĐ165 million (US$6,772). Common violations included failure to fully display the names and phone numbers of transport businesses, drivers operating without valid licences and failure to carry required documents.

Other violations related to improper stopping and parking locations.

Based on these findings, do you have any recommendations for ensuring the safe implementation of student transportation regulations?

Ensuring the safety of students is a top priority.

Transport businesses must strictly comply with legal regulations and closely collaborate with schools to develop traffic safety plans.

Drivers of passenger vehicles must ensure no passengers are left on board by thoroughly checking their vehicles after completing their trips or work shifts.

What significance do you see in implementing a shuttle bus model for student transportation?

It is essential to pilot a specialised student shuttle bus model with fixed routes to meet the needs of school clusters within Hà Nội.

This is a necessary initiative, and moving forward, we need to implement this model, establishing routes with specific schedules. This can help reduce the use of motorbikes by students travelling to school and better serve the needs of school clusters in Hà Nội.

This model could prove beneficial, and after a pilot period we can evaluate and summarise the results to expand and formally adopt it as a safer alternative to current student transportation methods. VNS