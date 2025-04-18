Việt Nam wins three gold medals at World Youth Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese chess team won three gold medals, five silver medals and four bronze medals at the 2025 FIDE World Youth Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship held from April 12 to 18 in Rhodes, Greece.

In the U14 boys' rapid chess event, Vietnamese players won all three medals. Nguyễn Nam Kiệt excelled, claiming the championship with nine points after demonstrating a stable performance and sharp tactics.

Đầu Khương Duy also scored nine points, but finished second after losing to Nam Kiệt in their head-to-head match.

The bronze medal in this event went to another Vietnamese player, Dương Vũ Anh, who scored eight points to secure third place.

In the U12 girls' group, Nguyễn Thanh Hương won a silver medal, finishing second with 8.5 points.

Nguyễn Bảo Nam also earned a silver medal in the U8 boys' group, finishing second with nine points.

In the U10 boys' category, Hoàng Tấn Vinh scored 8.5 points to place third and win a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Trần Hoàng Bảo An matched his score in the U10 girls' group, also securing a bronze medal with her third-place finish.

The remaining two gold medals for the Vietnamese team were in the blitz chess format. Trần Hoàng Bảo An triumphed in the U10 girls' group with 9.5 points. In the U14 boys' group, Đầu Khương Duy continued to demonstrate his skill, taking first place with nine points, while Dương Vũ Anh ranked second with 8.5 points.

Hoàng Tấn Vinh also won a silver medal in the U10 boys’ group with another 8.5 points, and Nguyễn Bình Vy secured third place in the U18 girls' group with eight points.

The tournament featured 433 players from 40 national federations, with Việt Nam sending 20 players to compete across all age groups. VNS