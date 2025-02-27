Politics & Law
Home Society

Public security ministry take over driver’s licence testing, issuance

February 27, 2025 - 19:29
The administrative procedures for issuing and renewing driver’s licenses remain unchanged during the handover.
Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyễn Ngọc Lâm and Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyễn Duy Lâm at the ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony marking the transfer of state management responsibility for driver’s licence testing and issuance from the Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Public Security took place on Thursday.

Presiding over the event, Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyễn Ngọc Lâm stated that the transfer follows the 13th Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No 121-KL/TW, dated January 24, 2025, on reviewing the implementation of the 12-tenure committee’s Resolution No 18-NQ/TW on streamlining the political system for greater efficiency.

Additionally, the Government’s Decree No 02/2025/ND-CP, which outlines the functions and structure of the public security ministry, officially assigns it to take over the responsibility.

The handover marks a significant step in improving state management of road traffic, enhancing traffic safety and social order, he said.

Lâm affirmed that his ministry will ensure a seamless transition, maintaining fairness and transparency in driver’s license examination and issuance.

He also underscored its commitment to leveraging digital transformation and administrative reforms to facilitate the process for citizens, both at home and abroad.

All preparations for the transition have been completed, allowing the ministry to assume full responsibility from March 1. The administrative procedures for issuing and renewing driver’s licenses remain unchanged during the handover. — VNA/VNS

