Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Đồng Nai eyes 10,000 units of social housing by 2025

March 22, 2024 - 09:25
Some 400,000 workers in Đồng Nai are in need of social houses while the figure by 2025 is 450,000.
A 624-unit social housing project in construction in Bàu Xéo Industrial Park of Đồng Nai Province. —VNA/VNS Photo Lê Xuân

ĐỒNG NAI — The southern province of Đồng Nai targets some 10,000 units of social housing built by 2025, the provincial Department of Construction said at a meeting on Thursday.

To date, the provincial People’s Committee has given in principle approval to five projects with some 9,000 apartments.

In 2024, the province will begin construction on the projects and complete more than 710 units of social housing, it said, adding seven others will be kicked off while nearly 980 units will be accomplished in 2025.

Acting Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Tấn Đức said over 1,000 hectares of land have been set aside for social housing while localities have proposed to develop 12 projects.

However, sluggish legal procedures regarding bidding as well as investment policy appraisal and adjustment have affected construction progress.

The Department of Planning and Investment is responsible for the issue, he stated, asking localities to work with competent departments and agencies to complete bidding procedures and kickstart construction for the approved projects.

Besides, the Department of Planning and Investment must support investors to complete project adjustment procedures so that they can carry out social housing projects soon.

Đồng Nai is now home to 31 industrial parks, attracting investments from 44 countries and territories. Some 400,000 workers are in need of social houses while the figure by 2025 is 450,000. — VNS

demand for affordable housing social housing projects

see also

More on this story

Society

Southern provinces continue actions against IUU fishing

Regulations on the protection and sustainable development of aquatic resources, Việt Nam's legitimate rights at sea in accordance with international law and the achievements that the country has carved out to remove the European Union’s “yellow card” will be brought closer to local people.
Society

Text campaign launched to support TB patients

From March 8 to May 6, mobile service subscribers can text TB to 1402 to contribute VNĐ20,000 (US$0.81) per message to the fund to help TB patients overcome the disease and reduce infection risks in the community.
Society

Hospitals urged to enhance infection control

Effective infection prevention and control play a vital role in the safety of patients and healthcare workers, but there is inadequate knowledge and awareness of it among healthcare workers, an international conference on infection control heard.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom