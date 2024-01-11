An historic moment in history

Cambodian people will never forget the end of the Pol Pot regime 45 years ago and the whole-hearted support and sacrifices made by Vietnamese voluntary troops. Those efforts have helped create an unbreakable bond between the two nations.
In 2024, the HCMC Department of Health plans to implement the family doctor model in select wards and communes of the city within the next two years, and organised a seminar with Cuba community health experts for
Việt Nam has autonomously produced nine out of 11 vaccine types for the expanded immunisation programme, and the country is one of the developing countries with the fastest reduction in maternal and child mortality rates worldwide.