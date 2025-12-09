PM orders all hurdles cleared to restore homes destroyed by storms, floods

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on the morning of December 9 ordered accelerating construction and repair of homes for residents affected by storms and floods, stressing that any shortfalls must be addressed.

Chairing a meeting with ministries and agencies, connected online with local authorities, on the implementation of the “Quang Trung Campaign” to rapidly rebuild and repair homes destroyed or severely damaged by the natural disasters, the PM praised their recovery efforts.

At the same time, he criticised the central province of Quảng Trị, where only 12 households had homes severely damaged, but repairs have yet to begin and residents are still living in temporary shelters.

He stressed the need for prompt action, urging even faster work with full responsibility and heartfelt commitment, aiming to complete new homes by January 31, 2026, and repairs by December 31, 2025.

Beyond State resources, all social resources should be mobilised, he said, noting that any obstacles must be reported immediately to the Government and PM for review and resolution.

The leader assigned specific tasks to localities, ministries, agencies, and socio-political organisations to accelerate the work.

Recent extreme storms and floods, with water levels surpassing historical records, destroyed 1,635 homes and severely damaged 39,461 others. In response, Party, State and Government leaders have moved decisively to ensure timely recovery and the fastest possible restoration of people’s livelihoods.

On November 30, 2025, the PM issued Official Dispatch No. 234/CD-TTg launching the “Quang Trung Campaign.” As of December 8, construction had begun on 971 of 1,635 homes in the central localities, with 479 completed, while 34,627 homes have been repaired.

The rebuilding and repair has been supported by multiple sources, including central and local funding, and contributions from domestic and international organisations and individuals. — VNA/VNS